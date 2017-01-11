Powder River Training Complex town hall set for Jan. 24 in Baker, Montana | TSLN.com

A town hall meeting focused on the Powder River Training Complex is scheduled to be held in Thee Garage restaurant (19 West Montana Avenue) at 6 p.m., Jan. 24, in Baker, Montana.

During the event, officials from Ellsworth Air Force Base will provide a presentation on PRTC operations and mitigation efforts, and be available to answer questions from any interested members of the public.

Light refreshments and finger food will offered throughout the event, which is hosted in partnership with Fallon County officials.

The PRTC is a special use airspace that officially opened Sept. 17, 2015 upon its charting by the Federal Aviation Administration and military flying operations began Sept. 18, 2015.

Military flights scheduled in the PRTC are published as FAA Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMS, and can be found online here and here, or by calling 1-800-WXBRIEF (1-800-992-7433).

A map of the airspace can be found on the Ellsworth AFB website at http://www.ellsworth.af.mil/prtc.asp, along with additional information on the PRTC. Questions about the town hall event may be directed to the 28th Bomb Wing Public Affairs office at (605) 385-5056, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, or to Steven Baldwin, Fallon County Commissioner Chairman, at his office (406) 778-8153. F

–U.S. Air Force