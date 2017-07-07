Powell research center field day Thursday, July 13 | TSLN.com

The Powell Research and Extension Center field day is 2-6 p.m. Thursday, July 13.

Subjects include herbicide trials, insect pressure, cover and companion cropping, moisture sensors, irrigation trials, dry beans and pulse crops and a drone demonstration. There will also be a petting zoo.

The schedule is:

2-2:30 p.m. – Registration in the Foundation Seed Building.

2:30-4:30 pm – Farm tour/poster session/industry demonstrations.

4:30-6 p.m. – Dinner provided on the Foundation Seed Building lawn.

The research and extension center is one of four across Wyoming operated by the Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station housed in the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at the University of Wyoming.

For more information, call the center 307-754-2223 or email sfulton3@uwyo.edu.

–UW Extension