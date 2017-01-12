 PRCA Standings | TSLN.com

PRCA Standings

2017 PRCA WORLD STANDINGS

All-around

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $20,613

2. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 8,498

Bareback Riding

1. Winn Ratliff, Leesville, La. $24,000

2. Bill Tutor, Huntsville, Texas 22,668

3. R.C. Landingham, Hat Creek, Calif. 12,720

4. Chad Rutherford, Lake Charles, La. 10,671

5. Luke Creasy, Lovington, N.M. 9,470

6. Anthony Thomas, Kimberley, Australia 9,226

7. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, Minn. 9,109

8. Ty Breuer, Mandan, N.D. 8,869

9. Evan Jayne, Marseille, France 8,130

10. Tim O’Connell, Zwingle, Iowa 7,979

11. Tanner Phipps, Dalton, Ga. 7,925

12. Justin Pollmiller, Weatherford, Okla. 7,790

13. Blake Smith, Zap, N.D. 6,057

14. Kyle Charley, Lukachukai, Ariz. 5,855

15. Caleb Bennett, Tremonton, Utah 5,706

16. Wyatt Maines, Maple Creek, 5,557

17. Caine Riddle, Vernon, Texas 5,460

18. Justin Miller, Billings, Mont. 5,358

19. Teddy Athan, Livermore, Calif. 5,300

20. Jake Brown, Cleveland, Texas 5,251

Steer Wrestling

1. Tyler Waguespack, Gonzales, La. $16,559

2. Chance Howard, Cedarville, Ark. 11,457

3. Shane Frey, Duncan, Okla. 10,164

4. Blaine Jones, Templeton, Calif. 9,385

5. Olin Hannum, Malad, Idaho 9,017

6. Clayton Hass, Weatherford, Texas 8,419

7. Jon Ragatz, Beetown, Wis. 8,336

8. Dean McIntyre, Cloncurry, Australia 8,230

9. Justin Shaffer, Hallsville, Texas 8,044

10. Joshua Clark, Belgrade, Mont. 8,041

11. Josh Garner, Live Oak, Calif. 7,562

12. Luke Branquinho, Los Alamos, Calif. 7,118

13. Kody Woodward, Dupree, S.D. 7,061

14. Taz Olson, Prairie City, S.D. 6,922

15. Will Lummus, West Point, Miss. 6,719

16. Dirk Tavenner, Rigby, Idaho 6,480

17. Nick Guy, Sparta, Wis. 6,288

18. Baylor Roche, Tremonton, Utah 6,000

19. John Franzen, Riverton, Wyo. 5,958

20. Cody Doescher, Oklahoma City, Okla. 5,676

Team Roping (header)

1. Tom Richards, Humboldt, Ariz. $15,651

2. Jake Cooper, Monument, N.M. 12,268

3. Colby Lovell, Madisonville, Texas 11,057

4. Cody Snow, Los Olivos, Calif. 10,275

5. Luke Brown, Stephenville, Texas 9,008

6. Cody Graham, Everton, Mo. 8,245

7. John Alley, Adams, Tenn. 8,244

8. Bubba Buckaloo, Kingston, Okla. 7,924

9. Logan Olson, Flandreau, S.D. 7,897

10. Coleman Proctor, Pryor, Okla. 7,682

11. Kelsey Parchman, Cumberland City, Tenn. 7,556

12. Cory Kidd V, Statesville, N.C. 7,127

13. J.B. Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 6,922

14. Ryan Reed, Wittmann, Ariz. 6,733

15. Joshua Prather, Acton, Calif. 6,464

16. Adam Rose, Willard, Mo. 6,117

17. Dustin Egusquiza, Mariana, Fla. 6,093

18. Brit Ellerman, Fort. Lupton, Colo. 6,064

19. Joshua Torres, Ocala, Fla. 5,981

20. Hunter Munsell, Arnett, Okla. 5,963

Team Roping (heeler)

1. Russell Cardoza, Terrebonne, Ore. $16,373

2. Tyler McKnight, Wells, Texas 12,268

3. Dugan Kelly, Paso Robles, Calif. 10,275

4. Jake Long, Coffeyville, Kan. 9,008

5. Jason Stroup, Cape Girardeau, Mo. 8,245

6. Clark Adcock, Smithville, Tenn. 8,244

7. B.J. Dugger, Three Rivers, Texas 7,749

8. Billie Jack Saebens, Nowata, Okla. 7,682

9. Kinney Harrell, Marshall, Texas 7,556

10. Jordan Olson, Surprise, Ariz. 7,354

11. Wesley Thorp, Throckmorton, Texas 7,146

12. Tyler Worley, Bluffdale, Texas 7,127

13. Levi Lord, Sturgis, S.D. 6,922

14. Tanner Luttrell, Oroville, Calif. 6,481

15. Brent Miller, Mauston, Wis. 6,117

16. T.J. Watts, Eads, Colo. 6,064

17. Jonathan Torres, Ocala, Fla. 5,981

18. Jake Smith, Broken Bow, Okla. 5,918

19. Cory Petska, Marana, Ariz. 5,803

20. Derick Freeman, Dadeville, Ala. 5,770

Saddle Bronc Riding

1. CoBurn Bradshaw, Beaver, Utah $23,059

2. Audy Reed, Spearman, Texas 19,588

3. Curtis Garton, Kaitaia, New Zealand 14,709

4. Jacobs Crawley, Boerne, Texas 13,779

5. Jesse Wright, Milford, Utah 12,073

6. Cooper DeWitt, Rio Rico, Ariz. 11,066

7. Heith DeMoss, Heflin, La. 9,859

8. Cody Wright, Milford, Utah 8,908

9. Cole Elshere, Faith, S.D. 8,644

10. Joey Sonnier, New Iberia, La. 8,249

11. Joaquin Real, Santa Paula, Calif. 8,101

12. Nick LaDuke, Livermore, Calif. 7,935

13. Sterling Crawley, Stephenville, Texas 7,528

14. Logan Allen, Crescent, Iowa 6,915

15. Andy Clarys, Riverton, Wyo. 6,525

16. Ty Manke, Hermosa, S.D. 5,840

17. Colton Miller, Lance Creek, Wyo. 5,839

18. Ryan Mackenzie, Jordan Valley, Ore. 5,514

19. Jesse James Kirby, Dodge City, Kan. 5,377

20. Weston Pierschbacher, Kellerton, Iowa 5,053

Tie-down Roping

1. Caleb Smidt, Bellville, Texas $19,270

2. Seth Hall, Albuquerque, N.M. 15,179

3. Westyn Hughes, Caldwell, Texas 9,845

4. Braxton Laughlin, Westlake, La. 9,200

5. Cy Eames, Gooding, Idaho 8,915

6. Randall Carlisle, Athens, La. 8,874

7. Tim Pharr, Resaca, Ga. 8,713

8. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas 8,710

9. Tyler Thiel, Belle Fourche, S.D. 8,456

10. Ryle Smith, Oakdale, Calif. 8,155

11. Jayce Johnson, Hempstead, Texas 8,077

12. Cody Quaney, Cheney, Kan. 7,720

13. Marcos Costa, Childress, Texas 7,465

14. T.J. Hobson, Henryville, Ind. 7,447

15. Bryson Sechrist, Apache, Okla. 7,267

16. Chant DeForest, Wheatland, Calif. 7,219

17. Josh Peek, Pueblo, Colo. 6,738

18. Dillon Holder, Eugene, Mo. 6,525

19. Matt Shiozawa, Chubbuck, Idaho 6,456

20. Cooper Martin, Alma, Kan. 6,110

Steer Roping

1. Cody Lee, Gatesville, Texas $12,554

2. Scott Snedecor, Fredericksburg, Texas 10,643

3. Rocky Patterson, Pratt, Kan. 8,228

4. Chet Herren, Pawhuska, Okla. 7,186

5. J. Tom Fisher, Andrews, Texas 6,076

6. Vin Fisher Jr., Andrews, Texas 5,880

7. Chris Glover, Keenesburg, Colo. 5,730

8. Shay Good, Midland, Texas 5,121

9. JoJo LeMond, Andrews, Texas 4,963

10. Brent Lewis, Pinon, N.M. 4,704

11. Roger Branch, Wellston, Okla. 4,665

12. Garrett Hale, Snyder, Texas 4,599

13. Jason Evans, Glen Rose, Texas 4,267

14. Brian Garr, Belle Fourche, S.D. 4,098

15. Brodie Poppino, Big Cabin, Okla. 3,886

16. Howdy McGinn, North Powder, Ore. 3,711

17. Coy Thompson, Whitewood, S.D. 3,529

18. Will McBride, Ogallala, Neb. 3,504

19. Lawson Plemons, Axtell, Texas 3,344

20. Jess Tierney, Hermosa, S.D. 3,263

Bull Riding

1. Garrett Smith, Rexburg, Idaho $17,231

2. Lon Danley, Tularosa, N.M. 15,889

3. Cole Melancon, Liberty, Texas 12,660

4. Dalan Duncan, Ballard, Utah 12,559

5. Clayton Foltyn, Winnie, Texas 11,952

6. Guthrie Murray, Miami, Okla. 10,224

7. Ardie Maier, Timber Lake, S.D. 10,109

8. Jeff Askey, Athens, Texas 9,983

9. Corey Atwell, Moravian Falls, N.C. 9,539

10. Dustin Boquet, Bourg, La. 9,173

11. Tyson Donovan, Sturgis, S.D. 8,869

12. Lane Lasley, Marshall, Ark. 8,793

13. Colten Jesse, Konawa, Okla. 8,786

14. Tim Bingham, Honeyville, Utah 8,627

15. Cody Teel, Kountze, Texas 8,157

16. Christopher Byrd, Compton, Calif. 7,961

17. Clayton Savage, Yoder, Wyo. 7,773

18. Trevor Reiste, Linden, Iowa 7,738

19. Cole Long, Bonifay, Fla. 7,713

20. Tate Thybo, Belle Fourche, S.D. 7,354

Barrel Racing

1 Tiany Schuster, Krum, TX $18,994

2. Stevi Hillman, Weatherford, TX $14,974

3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Victoria, TX $13,930.03

4. Jordan Moore, Mauston, Wisc. $13,880

5. Calyssa Thomas, Harrold, S.D. $12,016

6. Jana Griemsman, Piedmont, S.D. $11,052

7. Nikki Hansen, Dickinson, N.D. $10,490

8. Nellie Miller, Cottonwood, Calif. $9,419

9. Mary Walker Ennis, Texas $9,033

10. Lindsey Hayes-Banks, Opelika, Ala. $8,793

11. Margo Crowther, Fort Myers, Fla. $8,488

12. Tracy Nowlin, Nowata, Okla. $8,265

13. Michele McLeod, Whitesboro, Texas $7,967

14. Sarah Rose McDonald, Brunswick, Ga. $7,739

15. Shelby Janssen, Coleman, Okla. $6,682

16. Taylor Carver, Broxton, Ga. $6,655

17. Sabra O’Quinn, Ocala, Fla. $6,178

18. Calli VanTassell, Draper, Utah $6,054

19. Kathy Grimes, Medical Lake, Wa. $5,975

20. Trula Churchill, Valentine, Ne. $5,906