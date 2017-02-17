Property assessment bill in SD amended to call for study | TSLN.com

A bill that originally called for property in South Dakota to be assessed based on actualy use rather than government soil maps determination of best use for the land passed the Senate Taxation Committee Feb. 15, but has been amended to change the intent of the bill. The amendment removes the requirement to change the assessment system and instead sets dates for a university study.

“SB 142 was heavily amended and no longer creates an actual use taxation system. The bill now creates a law setting hard, fast timelines for SDSU to report the results of a study being conducted on property tax assessments and the soil surveys. Legislators argued that the study is needed before they can feel comfortable passing an actual use system. It was a frustrating result. Stockgrowers did not support the amendment and likely won’t support the bill as it moves forward,” said a South Dakota Stockgrowers Association alert.

–Staff Report