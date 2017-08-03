Pruitt to talk WOTUS in North Dakota | TSLN.com

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt will participate in a roundtable discussion on the Waters of the United States rule next Wednesday in Fargo, N.D., Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., has announced.

Pruitt will also discuss energy regulation in Grand Forks, N.D., the same day, Hoeven's office said.

"EPA actions carry significant weight over the operations of our state's main two industries, agriculture and energy, not to mention construction and a variety of other sectors," Hoeven said.

"That's why I urged Secretary Pruitt to visit North Dakota and see firsthand the burdensome costs our economy would face under the policies of the previous administration, especially here in the Prairie Pothole region. I appreciate his efforts so far to work with us and the states to reign in the EPA's overreach and pursue a state-led approach to improving environmental stewardship. I look forward to his visit and our continued work together."

Hoeven has not announced the times and locations of the visits.

–The Hagstrom Report