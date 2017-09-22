Public Lands Stewards Recognized by BLM at PLC Meeting

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (September 22, 2017) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) today, announced three 2017 Rangeland Stewardship Award recipients at the Public Lands Council (PLC) Annual Meeting in Flagstaff, Ariz. Recipients included Utah rancher, Bill Kennedy, the Colorado Cattlemen's Association, and The Stewardship Alliance of Northeastern Elko County.

"Public lands ranchers plan their operation around sustaining a healthy, diverse and productive rangeland," said Dave Eliason, Utah rancher and president of the Public Lands Council. "They invest time, money and resources into the process and it's exciting to see some of these phenomenal ranchers recognized for their efforts."

Kennedy, the recipient of The Rangeland Stewardship Permittee Award, runs an operation on a combination of federal, private, and state land located southeast of Bear Lake, Utah. Kennedy was recognized for his leadership in livestock management, and advocating for proper grazing on public lands.

The Colorado Cattlemen's Association received The Rangeland Stewardship Collaborate Team Award. The 150-year-old organization has promoted multiple use and sustainable land management through producer-facing programs. The organization also was commended for establishing a productive setting for mediation services and supporting Sagebrush Steppe management objectives.

The Stewardship Alliance of Northeastern Elko County received The Sagebrush Steppe Collaborative Team Award for their work to conserve sagebrush ecosystems while supporting multiple use management. The group of landowners, public land users, and resource agency specialist developed an ecosystem conservation plan designed to protect Greater Sage-grouse and Sagebrush Steppe habitats.

Ethan Lane, Executive Director of the Public Lands Council emphasized the importance of the stewardship awards.

Recommended Stories For You

"Public land ranchers continually exemplify the best conservation and stewardship practices, and are highly deserving of the recognition," said Lane. "Our team is thankful for the importance the BLM places on recognizing these stewards."

–NCBA