R-CALF USA to Hold Producer Meetings March 7-9 in Missouri | TSLN.com

R-CALF USA CEO Bill Bullard will continue his group's speaking tour March 7-9 in Missouri to discuss the fundamental changes his group says are needed to prevent the U.S. cattle industry from being "chickenized" by the handful of remaining multinational beef packers. Chickenization is the term used to describe the process of vertical integration, where beef packers capture control over the live cattle supply chain.

"Vertical integration kills competition and domestic cattle producers must stand against this process or beef packers will soon dictate to them the terms of production and terms of marketing, just as they are now doing to hog and poultry producers," Bullard said.

The upcoming meetings will provide updates on the group's new "COOLin100" campaign designed to reinstate country of origin labeling (COOL) for beef and pork within the first 100 days of the Trump Administration. Other issues for discussion include the recently published Farmers Fair Practices Rules, antitrust enforcement, the impacts that captive supplies and one-sided trade policies are having on the cattle industry and on Rural America, the dangers of the Global Roundtable for Sustainable Beef initiative, and a discussion on R-CALF USA's pending federal lawsuit against the beef checkoff program.

The meetings will be held at the following locations, are free of charge, open to the public, and refreshments will be served:

Tues., March 7, Linn, MO. 6:30 p.m. VFW Hall, 206 Court Street, Linn, Mo.

Wed., March 8, Booneville, MO. 6:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Commission Co., 14747 Old Hwy 40 (take I-70 to 5N – Sportsman Road – take a left and go 1 mile).

Thur., March 9, Clinton, MO. 7:00 p.m. Clinton Rotary Building, 200 W Franklin St. (located in the northwest corner of the Town Square).

Area producers can listen to two introductory interviews of Bullard who will be featured on CSC Talk Radio with Beth Ann Schoeneberg March 2 and 8 at 10:06 a.m. each day on KFAL 900 AM. Out-of-area and out-of-state producers can listen to the interviews at the same times on the Internet at http://www.csctalkradio.com.

R-CALF USA's speaking tour began last fall and has so far included the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, and Florida. The meetings have been attended by more than 2,000 farmers and ranchers and the group gained 1,400 new members last year. In early January Bullard presented R-CALF USA's cattle industry message as a guest on The Blaze TV show "Tomi," hosted by Tomi Lahren. A Facebook video of Bullard's interview with Lahren has had 717,000 views. Tomi Lahren has since invited R-CALF USA back for an encore presentation and today, February 23, former R-CALF USA Director Taylor Haynes will be a guest on "Tomi" and will be featured on Lahren's Facebook video.

In addition to the upcoming Missouri meetings, R-CALF USA's Development Director, Tatum Lee, will be in Winnemucca, Nevada, to meet with area ranchers March 2-3 and Bullard will speak at the regional meeting of the Kansas Cattlemen's Association March 23 in Corning, Kansas.

–R-CALF USA