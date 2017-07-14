Ranchers will salute military at N. Dakota State Fair | TSLN.com

Bismarck, N.D. ~ The ND Beef Commission, the ND Stockmen's Association, the ND CattleWomen, the ND Soybean Council and the ND Corn Growers are teaming to together to salute active duty military, reserve and National Guard personnel and their families at the 13th Annual Beef Industry Military Appreciation Day July 25 at the North Dakota State Fair in Minot.

The free beef meal will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. near the Commercial II Exhibit Building on the state fairgrounds. The event will also include children's activities, face painting, roping lessons and door prize drawings.

More than 1,600 servicemen and women and their family members were honored during the event last year.

"Giving back to those who serve our country is important to North Dakota's beef producers," said Jeff Dahl, North Dakota Beef Commission Chairman. "Military Appreciation Day is one of many ways we can honor those who serve to protect our nation."

–North Dakota Beef Commission