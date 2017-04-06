Rapid City: Beef Crawl to feature consumer-producer interaction | TSLN.com

Rapid City, S.D. — Rapid City, S.D., food lovers will have a unique opportunity on May 1. Not only will they be able to sample delicious beef dishes at Rapid City's top restaurants, they'll also be dining with the ranchers who made the meal possible.

The Fifth Annual Beef Crawl is set for May 1 in Rapid City. The Beef Crawl is a progressive dinner where participants will enjoy a beef appetizer, entrée and dessert at downtown restaurants.

Appetizer: Botticelli's Ristorante

Entree: Hotel Alex Johnson

Dessert: Bakeworks

Throughout the evening, area beef farmers will be mingling amongst guests and answering questions about their family farms and today's beef production. The Beef Crawl is designedto acquaint beef consumers with local beef farmers and encourage consumers to eat beef while dining out.

Tickets are $40 per person and are limited, so purchase your tickets today. For more information or questions please contact Ag United for South Dakota at (605) 336-3622 or info@agunited.org. Once payment is made — no refunds.

The Beef Crawl is made possible by Agriculture United for South Dakota and the South Dakota Beef Industry Council.

Ag United for South Dakota is a coalition of farm organizations with a goal of keeping family farms growing. Coalition members include the South Dakota Cattleman's Association, the South Dakota Corn Growers Association, the South Dakota Dairy Producers, South Dakota Farm Bureau, South Dakota Pork Producers Council, South Dakota Poultry Industries Association and the South Dakota Soybean Association. To learn more, visit http://www.agunited.org.

The SDBIC collects and administers the $1 beef checkoff on cattle sold in South Dakota. Checkoff dollars are utilized strictly for promotion, education or research programs. Fifty cents of every dollar is directed to the Cattlemen's Beef Board for programs on the national level. The SDBIC retains 50 cents, which is invested in additional national programs or in-state programs. To learn more, visit http://www.sdbeef.org

The SDBIC is comprised of three representatives from eight agricultural organizations: SD Beef Breeds Council, SD Cattlemen's Association, SD Cattlemen's Auxiliary, SD CattleWomen, SD Farm Bureau, SD Farmers Union, SD Livestock Auction Market Association and SD Stockgrowers Association. F

–Ag United for South Dakota