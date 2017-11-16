Reaching neighbors in need from Mandalay Bay

Think of Mandalay Bay, and the words,"Thankful, charity, giving of onesself," are probably not top of mind.

After a gunman took the lives of 58 individuals during a country music concert in Las Vegas in September, some in rural America second-guessed their plans for traveling to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo.

The hesitance was probably temporary, but as rodeo fans buy their tickets for the Thomas and Mack Center, they may not reserve rooms at Mandalay Bay.

One strong woman decided she'll take back a lot from the thief who stole joy from the nation that ugly September day.

Cowboy Cachet and Artisans, Help Thy Neighbor, Cowboy Christian Connection, the Giving Back Foundation and many other people and entities plan to join forces to funds to benefit rural America in the Roper Cowboy Marketplace at Mandalay Bay from December 7 through 16, 2017.

Colorado Springs businesswoman Donna Evanoika is the "strong woman" – centerpiece of what is going to be an amazing event. Her stated mission is "to bring people, businesses and organizations together, to be able to give of oneself for the benefit of others, and in turn glorify Jesus Christ."

With the support of sponsors and partners the North Dakota Cowboy Hall of Fame, Chamley Financial LLC, Cowboy Cachet and Artisans, High Plains Travel, Giving Back Foundation and Art of the Cowboy Makers the Roundup Stage will sparkle December 6 – 16. "HeBrews" Cowboy Coffee will kick off each day 9:30 to 10:30 with cowboy devotions and fellowship, reminding us cowboy coffee may be bitter, but sharing bitter times lightens the load. Rick Thompson and Derek Barton's popular "Talk Rodeo" will be center stage 11 to noon interviewing pro rodeo cowboys and cowgirls. Live entertainment by cowboy pickers, singers, songwriters, storytellers and poets will fill each hour on the stage, as visitors stop by to learn more about donating to Help Thy Neighbor and enjoy the variety show, from the Gospel-billy of Kevin Rowe & The Prodigal Sons from Texas; cowboy poet, storyteller, picker, singer and songwriter Bill Wood from South Dakota; singer/songwriter/poet Kim Harrington from Minnesota, Cowgirl poet Rhonda Sedgwick Stearns from Wyoming, award-winning songwriter, picker/singer/poet TJ Casey from Montana, rancher poet/singer/picker Bob Dennis from South Dakota and harmonica playing cowboy poet Rusty Feathers who pioneered cowboy poetry into the Wilamette Valley of Oregon. Hopefully some great rodeo film will be shown when loud events from the other arena tend to drown out the musicians.

Yet another facet of cowboy talent will be displayed through the workshops and competition with the Art of the Cowboy Makers 2017 Maker's Contest, along with a series of fine and varied workshops on leather working and a vendor show full of handmade, homemade and custom items part of the Heritage of rancher, Farmer and cowboy – The Gods Roots Grass Roots of America. This event gives opportunity and exposure to those not fulltime in the industry, possibly holding jobs outside of their passion for the Cowboy and Western Lifestyle.

Ranch reared, Donna knew the challenges faced by ranchers, farmers, cowboys and families, as well as organizations and businesses from the far flung Great Plains and other corners of America, dreaming of attending a National Finals Rodeo.

Helping them get there, and providing a positive environment once they arrived, became a desire of Donna's heart. She tied hard and fast onto her "get 'er done" attitude and has now – for more than two decades – helped generations of rodeo fans live their dreams. Donna is President of High Plains Travel/Travel League, Inc., a full service travel agency in Colorado Springs, smoothing rodeo travel trails and providing affordable, memorable NFR experiences for many who thought it beyond their reach.

Reared as she was, fully cognizant of agriculture's bizarre and atypical economic challenges, she geared her business to cope. If you wanted to attend the NFR but couldn't swing it until the calves were sold or the fall crop harvested, she'd make your trip happen and wait on that final payment.

As she arranged NFR experiences for rural families, Donna listened to growing concerns about a safe place to be with their children, outside of bars and casinos. Las Vegas was changing, rodeo was changing, and Donna was growing in her faith. Within that faith was Donna's vision – to offer something scheduled around the NFR each day where people could gather and fellowship, "A safe venue where God had an arena."

Ideas God plants in the minds of willing people like Donna tend to bloom, and working toward her goal she met and became connected with likeminded others, so that "Things started to come together, with Cowboy Christian Connection (CCC) heading to Las Vegas during the NFR." Then her 24-year-old stepson died, turning Donna's life upside down and seemingly shattering CCC. That's when God's hand really became evident, as people called, stepped up, and came to help. "The pieces of the puzzle were once more drawn together," Donna says. "I could not have done any of it. I could not have held up and stood strong, except for Jesus. He made CCC at the NFR happen."

This year she's on a mission to "support rural America through hardship and celebration" with the Help Thy Neighbor fundraiser at Mandalay Bay, as CCC joins forces with artists and nonprofit organizations to assist after fire, hurricane, drought, accidents and other hardships . . . possibly your next door neighbor. "We will . . . bring national attention to our "Help Thy Neighbor" Fundraiser, for direct aid to those who have experienced hardship and may not have received any form of assistance," Donna says. "Anyone can submit an application to nominate those suffering unexpected rural hardships with no help or support systems. Our board of directors and those of partner organizations will review all applications, allocating and distributing funds privately to selected applicants with greater needs — boots on the ground for CCC's mission statement, giving ourselves for the benefit of others to glorify Jesus Christ!"

Check http://www.cowboycachetandartisans.com and http://www.artofthecowboymakers.com to see what's going on, then come visit, buy books or CD's from the performers and donate to ranchers in distress. Go on the http://www.cowboychristianconnection.com website to report a need, volunteer, donate, pray, share prayer requests, or list resources you have available to share.

Participating artist Kim Harrington expresses what a lot of us feel saying, "I have a special spot in my heart for people who live off the land . . . the backbone of this country . . . literally feeding us, as well as much of the rest of the world. Rural America is, in my opinion, the last stronghold of traditional Christian values. When they suffer, we all suffer; and anything we can do to help them in time of trouble we should do gladly." F