REAL Montana Class III takes part in inaugural seminar

Class III of REAL Montana (Resource Education and Agriculture Leadership) held their inaugural seminar September 7-9 in Bozeman. This was the first of ten seminars in their two-year educational program.

While in Bozeman, the class completed personality assessments, participated in a high ropes course, and received training on business etiquette, persuasive speaking, and ethical leadership. Educational panels focused on the growing economy of the Gallatin Valley and speakers included representatives of Simms Fishing, Zoot Enterprises, Montana Instruments, Dry Hills Distillery, Gallatin Valley Land Trust, and the Gallatin County Commission. Class members toured Gallatin Valley Botanical Farm and visited Montana Ale Works for insight into local food sourcing. A highlight of the seminar was a leadership address by MSU President Waded Cruzado and a networking banquet at the MSU Bobcat Stadium Club, attended by REAL Montana spouses, alumni, industry leaders, and program sponsors.

Twenty of Montana's emerging and established leaders were competitively selected from a pool of qualified candidates representing a wide variety of agriculture and natural resource industries across the state to take part in Class III of REAL Montana. The two-year program features eight in-state seminars; a five-day national study tour in Washington D.C.; and a ten-day international trip in November 2018. Seminars include training in natural resource development, agriculture institutions and agencies, public speaking/media, economics, state and federal policy, international trade, urban/rural relationships, water issues, and other current industry topics.

REAL Montana is funded through a partnership with Montana State University Extension and private industry. Oversight is provided by an advisory board of industry leaders.

Complete program information is available at http://www.realmontana.org or by contacting Janelle Booth, program director, at (406) 994-6480, janelle.booth@montana.edu.

–REAL Montana