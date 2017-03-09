Recognize an extraordinary business woman today | TSLN.com

The prestigious Celebrating Women in Business awards program highlights the impact of outstanding women entrepreneurs. Starting a business and staying in business is very challenging. This awards program is an opportunity to celebrate the efforts of successful business women on a statewide stage and say thank you to the South Dakota women entrepreneurs who have made a significant impact in business, exemplify savvy business acumen, integrity, compassion, and commitment to the community.

Nominees must be women whose business is located in South Dakota. The four award categories include: The Enterprising Young Entrepreneur, The Enterprising Business Team, The Enterprising Business Woman, and The Enterprising Friend of Small Business. Self-nominations, nominations from fellow business owners, members of the community, and trade and professional organizations are all welcome.

These awards will be presented at the Celebrating Women in Business Luncheon/Awards on Friday, May 12, 2017 at the Holiday Inn in Spearfish, SD. Award recipients must be present.

All nominations will be confidential. Winners will be announced at the luncheon.

Submit your nominations for the Celebrating Women in Business Awards and Luncheon. We are seeking nominations in four categories:

The Enterprising Young Entrepreneur- Submit your nomination today!

The Enterprising Business Team- Submit your nomination today!

The Enterprising Friend of Small Business- Submit your nomination today!

The Enterprising Business Woman- Submit your nomination today!F

– South Dakota Center for Enterprise Opportunity