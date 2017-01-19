 Red Angus Junior Breeding Heifers Champion and Reserve Champion | TSLN.com

Red Angus Junior Breeding Heifers Champion and Reserve Champion

1st 1349 WCR Cita 5098C Jens Lind – Lind Family Farms of Rushford, MN Jens Lind – Lind Family Farms of Rushford, MN

2nd 1359 Red Six Mile Ms Cresta 250C Jacob Gall of Clarkson , NE Jacob Gall of Clarkson , NE