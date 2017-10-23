Registration Open for SDCA Convention & Trade Show

Pierre, SD (October 23, 2017) – Register today for the 69th Annual South Dakota Cattlemen's Association (SDCA) Convention and Trade Show scheduled for November 28-30 at the Pierre Ramkota. The speaker lineup includes experts on working with the media, cattle health, national issues, and tips and tools from SDSU Extension.

SDCA Executive Director Jodie Anderson observed, "Investing a small bit of your time to attend our 69th Annual Convention and Trade Show could reap big rewards for your business. Our speakers will address many current issues impacting your farm or ranch, including insights on the 2018 markets and working with the media. Our trade show vendors will feature the latest tools and technology to make you more efficient, and we've reserved plenty of time to network with your friends and colleagues. Members will also want to cast your votes on policy resolutions and 2018 leaders to guide SDCA throughout 2018."

The modified convention agenda will provide educational opportunities on Tuesday, November 28, beginning with the SDSU Extension Roundup, where Extension experts will provide quick updates on a number of timely topics. From the land value survey to stretching pasture resources, there will be something of interest to everyone involved in the beef industry.

Cattlemen's College, sponsored by Zoetis, will feature Anna Jones, a 2016 Nuffield Farming Scholar from Great Britain, who will share her insights from years as a BBC journalist. Her presentation will provide practical tips for working with the media to make yourself heard. Following Ms. Jones, Dr. Victor Cortese will share new concepts for maximizing calf health and profitability, and Marc Littlecott will round out the Cattlemen's College speakers with information on how to protect your assets through the use of a Rawhide Trust.

Anderson noted, "With the changes to our event agenda, Wednesday will focus on addressing SDCA's business. Attendees will hear from state and national industry leaders during breakfast as we prepare to address the many and varied issues impacting our members during the Council and Committee meetings. The policy discussions will continue during the Annual Membership meeting at its new time on Wednesday afternoon, when we will also elect our leaders for 2018."

Convention goers will hear from Anna Jones again during lunch on Wednesday, when she delivers the event keynote address exploring the disconnect between agricultural communities and the mainstream media. Ms. Jones will discuss her Nuffield Scholarship, why she felt there was a need to investigate how agriculture is portrayed in the media, where her travels took her, the problems she uncovered, and her recommended solutions.

Wednesday evening, attendees will have the chance to relax and unwind with dinner and the musical stylings of the Company Cowboys. This Wessington Springs-based band began their musical careers as the backup band for the late Kyle Evans. They love the cowboy way of life and plan on making music until "the last bull bucks."

Back by popular demand, Don Close with RaboAgriFinance will be the breakfast speaker on Thursday morning, providing his perspective on the markets for 2018 and beyond.

Join the South Dakota Cattlemen's Association on November 28-30, 2017 at the Pierre Ramkota. Full details, including registration and hotel information, are available on SDCA's website at http://www.sdcattlemen.org or call the office at 605-945-2333.

–South Dakota Cattlemen's Association