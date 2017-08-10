Reid Ranch Wins Big Sky Roundup Ranch Rodeo | TSLN.com

Billings, MT– Winning the Big Sky Roundup Ranch Rodeo in Great Falls the Reid Ranch from Idaho Falls, ID qualifies to compete at the NILE.

The afternoon of August 5th in Great Falls, MT was cheerful for some and disappointing for other. One team qualified to compete in the Farstad Oil Ranch Rodeo Finals during the NILE in Billings. The rest of the teams still have a few more ranch rodeos left this summer to qualify.

The Reid Ranch team is made up of Justin Palmer, Jess Reid, Kip Hunter, Brandi Hunter, and Jak Christensen.

Coming in second place was the Gruel Ranch, followed by the S Ranch in third place. Reid Ranch won fourth place in branding, first place in doctoring, third place in sorting, third place in trailer loading which was enough to earn them the top spot.

The Reid Ranch team has made several appearances at the NILE, winning many of the events and placing but never quite taking home the champion title. 2017 could be their year to win.

The winning team from the Big Sky Roundup Ranch Rodeo will compete at the Farstad Oil Ranch Rodeo Finals at the NILE Saturday, October 14 at 7 p.m. in Billings, Montana. The NILE is proud to have the Big Sky Roundup Ranch Rodeo as one of the sanctioning partners.

