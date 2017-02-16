Reining horse organization wraps up meeting | TSLN.com

For Immediate Release – Oklahoma City, Okla. – February 16, 2017 – The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) has concluded its second annual Winter Meeting with great success. Held February 8 – 11 in Fort Worth, Texas, this year’s event was full of activities, meetings, and banquets to position the association for continued success and to celebrate its members.

Wednesday kicked off the second NRHA Professionals Summit presented by NRHA Corporate Partner, Merial. Professionals from across the country gathered to strengthen their knowledge in managing their businesses, equine joint health, and media relations. Additionally, they learned more about Time To Ride and how it can connect their business with horse lovers. Gabe Hutchins, NRHA Professionals Committee Chair, had this to say about the summit, “The summit is a great tool for Professionals who want to run a better business. The horse business is very competitive, and the summit is a great way to give our Professionals something extra to set ourselves apart from the rest.”

NRHA Committee meetings started Thursday morning and continued through Friday. The National Reining Horse Youth Association (NRHyA) participated in their leadership development seminar on Friday and Saturday. In three sessions, youth members of all ages gathered to strengthen their leadership skills and network with other NRHyA members. Additionally, the first in-person show secretary and management seminar was held with great attendance.

As Friday night arrived, NRHA members gathered to honor those who have made a significant impact on the reining horse industry. During the celebration Carol Rose, Rosanne Sternberg, and Smart Like Juice were inducted to the 2017 NRHA Hall of Fame. NRHA member Tim Katona received the Dale Wilkinson Lifetime Achievement Award. Katona is credited with helping form the NRHyA and was the first youth committee chair.

The NRHA Board of Directors met Saturday and discussed a variety of different topics and received updates from the committee meetings held earlier that week. Topics of discussion included:

The NRHA Board held its first reading of 2018 rule change proposals during the Winter Meeting. The directors will discuss the proposals again and hold a vote during their May 2017 meeting. In the meantime, members are encouraged to read the proposals online at NRHA.com and in the March issue of the NRHA Reiner magazine. Member comments also can be submitted on the “members-only” section of NRHA.com through April 10.

The 2017 NRHA Futurity Conditions were amended to create a structured Semi Finals with a guaranteed payout in the level 4 division of the Open Futurity. Additionally, all late entry deadlines were extended to one-day prior to the 1st go-rounds at 5:00pm. Additional information can be found in the 2017 Futurity Conditions at nrhafuturity.com.

Jerry Nicholson from The Jockey Club Technology Services presented the Board with an update on the information technology project including its functions, progress, and timeline of completion.

The 2017 NRHA Derby schedule was presented and approved by the Board of Directors.

The Board established a task force to review the NRHA Nomination Program and the NRHA Futurity payouts.

The Board approved for elections to be held October 1 through November 1, 2017. Two Director-At-Large seats on the Executive Committee and one Director seat for each or the following regions are to be elected during that timeframe: East Central, South Central, North Central, Northeast and Northwest.

The point scale used to calculate Green Reiner eligibility was clarified and approved to use the points as published in the 2017 NRHA Eligibility Policy.

Many other recommendations and changes to enhance NRHA were discussed and approved.

After a successful day of meeting, the 2016 NRHA award recipients were honored at the banquet. If the work accomplished at this year’s NRHA Winter Meeting is an indicator of how successful 2017 will be, it is safe to say the association is off to a great start.

–NRHA