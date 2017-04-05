Retired Racehorse Project and Palmetto Carriage Works Join the Unwanted Horse Coalition | TSLN.com

The Unwanted Horse Coalition (UHC) announces two new members, the Retired Racehorse Project and Palmetto Carriage Works.

Based in Davidsonville, Maryland, the Retired Racehorse Project is a national program that facilitates placement of Thoroughbred ex-racehorses in second careers by increasing demand for them in equestrian sports. Best known for its $100,000 Thoroughbred Makeover & National Symposium, the program has inspired thousands to choose an Off-the-track-Thoroughbred since its founding in 2010.

Palmetto Carriage Works is the oldest carriage tour company in Charleston, South Carolina. The organization not only provides the public with historical tours of the city, but provides its clients with educational information on steps to ensure welfare of working equids. Additionally, many in the herd have a second career at Palmetto Carriage.

"We are thrilled that these two fine organizations have elected to join the coalition," said UHC Chairman, Dr. Doug Corey, "and they will play an integral role in shaping the work of the UHC. The breadth of our membership provides the UHC a unique position to help unwanted horses across industry lines."

Member organizations help make programmatic decisions in the areas of education, programs, funding, and visibility. Members renew annually, and new members are approved by the UHC Executive Committee.

The Unwanted Horse Coalition is a broad alliance of equine organizations that have joined together under the umbrella of the American Horse Council Foundation. The Coalition's mission is to reduce the number of unwanted horses and to improve their welfare through education and industry collaboration.

For a full list of members, visit http://www.unwantedhorsecoalition.org/member-organizations/, or to inquire about UHC membership and programs, contact the UHC office at 202-737-7325 or uhc@horsecouncil.org.

–Unwanted Horse Coalition