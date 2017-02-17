Returning to the MATE in 2017 is happy reunion for one vendor couple | TSLN.com

Billings, Mont. — Every February vendors and visitors travel to MetraPark for the MATE (Montana Agri-Trade Exposition). This year is a particularly special milestone for Roberta and Jerry Reher.

They travel to Billings from their home in Whitehall, Mont. several times a year for trade shows to promote their health and wellness business, Isagenix International, based out of Gilbert, Ariz. Specifically setting up a booth at the MATE for the past six years.

In March, a few weeks after the 2016 MATE show Jerry wasn’t feeling well so Roberta drove her husband to the Bozeman hospital. Shockingly, they found a staph infection in Jerry’s back. After numerous tests and a MRI Roberta received a phone call saying Jerry needed emergency surgery and he only had a 10% chance of surviving. On April 27, Jerry underwent 12 hours of surgery with four surgeons.

Nearly a year later, Roberta and Jerry will be back at the MATE show, setting up their booth and teaching passer-bys about Isagenix. In December, Jerry finally went off his antibiotics after months of in and out of hospital.

Roberta recalls, “One of the doctors told us that Jerry survived the staph infection because he is so healthy and has a very strong immune system. We contribute this blessed recovery to God and the fourteen and a half years of using Isagenix Products.”

Roberta shared, “it is very rewarding when you love what you do; our main focus is on results in helping people get healthy.”

Isagenix International LLC is a Networking Company that markets unique dietary supplements for the entire family. Focusing on natural, soy free, gluten free, dairy free, no artificial flavors, sugars or color. It is a multi-level marketing company that markets dietary supplements and personal care products.

The Reher’s believe in Isagenix so much that they have all 12 of their grandchildren on the program. Reher’s granddaughter is following in her grandparent’s footsteps-starting her own Isagenix business. She’s been on Isagenix products for more than half of her life-drinking one of Isagenix flagship products, their meal replacement protein shake daily since her grandma started Isagenix 14 and half years ago.

Find Roberta and Jerry in booth #650 in the Montana Pavilion at the MATE Show, right on the corner of the center aisle. They’ll both be there-healthy and happy to help.

For more information go to the MATE website http://www.themateshow.com or contact Traci (406) 651-0440 traci@themateshow.com F

