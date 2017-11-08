Robinson Named Team Beef Prime Cuts Winner

PIERRE, SD – Team BEEF SD completed their 2017 race season in September with the Sioux Falls Marathon on September 10.

In culmination of this year's program, South Dakota Beef Industry Council announced the 2017 "Prime Cuts" program winner. The Prime Cuts program is an incentive program offered to team members to take the beef message beyond the race. Participants are given various options to earn points on everything from public presentations to the completion of the Masters of Beef Advocacy program.

Paige Robinson of rural Frankfort, SD was announced as this year's winner.

Robinson, who grew up around beef cattle, states that beef production continues to play a large role in her life as she stays busy on the family's cow-calf and feedlot operation. She ran her first 5K in 2011 and began running as a hobby in 2015 when she joined Team Beef SD. Robinson joined Team Beef as a way to advocate for the industry.

"Team Beef members are a great resource to the beef industry because we promote the industry every time we wear our jersey, whether we're running in a big city or a small rural community. Just wearing the jersey or even mentioning the term 'Team Beef' really seems to spark interest in the general public, especially at races," stated Robinson.

As the 2017 Prime Cuts winner, Robinson completed the 30-Day Protein Challenge and shared multiple posts promoting Team Beef and beef recipes on social media. She also talked to elementary school students about her family's beef operation, the beef industry, and beef byproducts.

For more information on Team BEEF, becoming a member, and the 2018 race season, contact Holly Swee at hswee@sdbeef.org.

–South Dakota Beef Industry Council