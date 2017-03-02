Rodeo world mourns Hadley Barrett, “the voice of rodeo” | TSLN.com

According to the Pro Rodeo Cowboys Association, rodeo announcer Hadley Barrett passed away early this morning as a result of heart failure while at University Hospital in Denver, Colo. He was 87.

A native of Nebraska who made his home in Colorado, Barrett’s was perhaps the most recognizable voice in the sport of rodeo.

Committed to his passion until the end of his life, Barrett turned his mic off for the last time at San Antonio (Texas) Stock Show & Rodeo just a week ago. He was scheduled to announce at Rodeo Austin in April, according to the PRCA.

