Runnings Announces Opening of New Store in Moorhead, MN | TSLN.com

Home, Farm and Outdoor Retailer to open 41st location in the fall.

Marshall, Minnesota – March 10, 2017 – Runnings, Your Home, Farm and Outdoor Store, announced today that it will open a new store in Moorhead, Minnesota, later this year. The store, the company's 16th store in Minnesota, is scheduled to open in September and will employ approximately 70 team members.

Runnings is a seventy-year-old general merchandise retailer owned and operated by the Dennis and Adele Reed Family. The company offers more than 100,000 items including sporting goods, clothing, footwear, pet supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, lawn & garden supplies, toys, and outdoor equipment. Runnings also offers a large inventory of hunting, fishing and archery equipment and accessories, as well as firearms. The new Moorhead store will offer an extensive selection of trusted brands including DeWALT, Under Armour, Cub Cadet, Wells Lamont, Purina, Browning, Federal, Carhartt, Wrangler, Nutrena and Hills Pet Nutrition.

"Welcome to Moorhead, Runnings," said Mayor Del Rae Williams on her Facebook page. "I believe our community will love having you here."

Runnings, who will lease the property from Kin Properties, is currently working on renovations to the building which was left vacant when Kmart closed its doors last December. The locally managed, 88,000-square-foot location will serve the needs of thousands of new customers, with the same hometown friendly and knowledgeable sales associates for which it's known.

"The opportunity for a new store in Moorhead presented itself and we jumped at it," said Dennis Reed, Runnings Owner. "Customers expect top quality products at a fair price, with great customer service. That's what we're committed to give them."

–Runnings