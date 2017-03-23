Runnings set to build new store in Winner, S.D. | TSLN.com

Winner, SD – March 21, 2017 – Runnings, Your Home, Farm and Outdoor Store, announced today that work has begun on a new store at 326 South U.S Highway 18. The 60,000 sq. ft. store will be more than four times larger than the current store which Runnings acquired in 2001 from now defunct Quality Stores, Inc. An additional 15-20 employees will be hired to work in the new store which is scheduled to open early this fall.

Runnings is a family-owned general merchandise retailer headquartered in Marshall, Minnesota. The company offers more than 100,000 items including sporting goods, clothing, footwear, pet supplies, housewares, tools, farm supplies, lawn & garden supplies, toys, and outdoor equipment. Runnings also offers a large inventory of hunting, fishing and archery equipment and accessories, as well as firearms. The new store will offer an extensive selection of trusted brands including DeWALT, Under Armour, Browning, Federal, Carhartt, Wrangler and Nutrena.

"We've been in the current store for quite a few years and to a point where we need a bigger building to give customers more of what they want," says Russ Temple, Store Manager. "Work has finally started and we're very excited about what the new store will bring to not only Winner, but the entire region."

Runnings is building the new store on approximately 11 acres of land which was purchased from Mathis Family Trust in 2013. This will be the company's third new store this year as plans are in progress for new stores in Brockport, New York, and Moorhead, Minnesota.

