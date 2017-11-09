Runnings Raises Funds to Fight Breast Cancer

MARSHALL, MN – November 8, 2017 – Runnings, your Home, Farm and Outdoor Store, announced Nov. 9 that their annual Ladies Night Promotion generated $21,025 to help in the fight against breast cancer. The event, which was held on October 18th at twenty-eight stores, hosted thousands of customers for an evening of fun events and giveaways. Customers purchased a 5-gallon pink Runnings bucket to receive a discount on whatever items fit inside. Runnings donated $1.00 from the sale of each bucket to breast cancer research and education within each hosting store's region.

Since the event was first introduced in 2011, Ladies Night has raised over $75,000 for cancer affiliated organizations. Stores involved in this year's event included: Minnesota: Marshall; Redwood Falls; Austin; Monticello; Hutchinson; Springfield; New Ulm; Red Wing; Willmar; Montevideo; Benson; Worthington; Litchfield. South Dakota: Belle Fourche; Mobridge; Watertown; Huron; Pierre; Brookings; Rapid City. North Dakota: Bismarck; Carrington. Montana: Glendive. New York: Clay; Canandaigua; Rome; Brockport. New Hampshire: Claremont.

–Runnings