Rural Women’s Conference taking place in Deadwood

The South Dakota Women in Agriculture's 2016 rural women's conference is planned for Oct. 19-20 in the beautiful Black Hills at The Lodge at Deadwood.

This not-to-be-missed annual conference routinely provides women with great speakers and resources that address current ag issues along with self-development topics. Networking opportunities, Pay It Forward projects, creative learning sessions and great vendor shopping are also part of the conference lineup.

The two-day event will offer a look into the world of genomics in the plant, animal and human health industries. There are lots of amazing things happening in this field, and those in attendance will not want to miss this informative session.

Another important session not to miss will be the "Legacies Are Built Everyday" with Jean Koehler and Danci Baker of First Dakota National Bank. The women will talk about daily choices we make and how that impacts our farm transitions, legacies and estate planning.

Also, conference attendees will be inspired to "Do Big Things" after hearing about what other farm and ranch women in the state are doing to promote agriculture and rural communities.

Keynote for the event is Sarah Tveidt with the South Dakota Soybean Association's Hungry For Truth campaign. Tveidt will package up the education from the two-day conference and help demonstrate what is working to conduct meaningful and accurate conversations about agriculture and food.

Recommended Stories For You

Women who are involved in the agriculture industry across the region, or those who just want to know more about agriculture, can now register for the 2017 event. Find registration online at EventBrite.com.

The conference will kick off with an 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Historic Tour of Deadwood and Lead with a small lunch provided before returning to The Lodge for the conference kickoff.

That evening will see the awarding of the South Dakota Ag Woman of the Year and Young Gun honorees. To submit applications for this award see http://www.SouthDakotaWomeninAg.com.

For women age 18-25 there is a scholarship through the South Dakota Women in Agriculture group to help those wanting to attend cover their registration and lodging expense. You can find the application, along with conference registration details also online at http://www.southdakotawomeninag.com

You may also contact conference coordinators at sdwia@outlook.com or (605) 347-1549 with questions. Registration deadline is Sept. 30. Make sure to watch Facebook for additional highlights. A block of rooms is being held at The Lodge at Deadwood. Book yours by calling 877- 393- 5634 and asking for Women in Agriculture discounted rate.

–South Dakota Women in Agriculture