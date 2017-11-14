Ryan Bundy released pre-trial, prays before Tuesday’s court
November 14, 2017
Cliven Bundy’s son Ryan Bundy, one of the four men on trial in Las Vegas, was released yesterday to a halfway house after serving over a year and a half in prison awaiting trial. Cliven Bundy and Ammon Bundy and Ryan Payne remain in prison as the trial continues this week.
Video from Valley Forge Network, Posted 11/13/2017
Ryan Bundy will be allowed to move to an approved home on home detention, allowed out for court , church, meetings with lawyers
— Maxine Bernstein (@maxoregonian) November 14, 2017
Editor’s Note: We have compiled a list of all the articles we have published, as well as a timeline of the events, surrounding the Bundy Standoff and other incidents relating to government control of public lands such as the Hammond Fire Trial and the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. Click here to read more.