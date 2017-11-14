Ryan Bundy released pre-trial, prays before Tuesday’s court

Cliven Bundy’s son Ryan Bundy, one of the four men on trial in Las Vegas, was released yesterday to a halfway house after serving over a year and a half in prison awaiting trial. Cliven Bundy and Ammon Bundy and Ryan Payne remain in prison as the trial continues this week.

Video from Valley Forge Network, Posted 11/13/2017

Ryan Bundy will be allowed to move to an approved home on home detention, allowed out for court , church, meetings with lawyers — Maxine Bernstein (@maxoregonian) November 14, 2017

