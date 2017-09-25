17th Annual WYO Fall Sale

Date: Sept. 9, 2017

Location: Thermopolis, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Ty Thomspon

Reported by: Dixon Scott

Averages:

Smiths

27 aged geldings: $15,343

Bartlett

35 started horses: $4,981

September 9 marked the day of the 17th Annual Fall Sale held by the Smith family and H.B. "Woody" Bartlett DVM in Thermopolis, Wyoming. Fifty one seemed to be a good number. As that is how many combined sales this group of sellers has held.

An outstanding set of 27 aged geldings were sold for an average of $15,343 with the top 10 bringing $22,650 and the top 20 coming in at $17,775. Two geldings topped the sale at $35,000 each. Lot 50 Running Candy a striking deep bay gelding and Lot 35 Oozin The Blue, an eye catching blue roan tied for that spot. They will make their homes in Tennesee and California respectively and were offered by Bill and Carole Smith

Thirty two, started under saddle, two year old geldings and one mare averaged $4,981.

These Bartlett raised youngsters are always a popular commodity with buyers. Bred and raised on the Bartlett Ranch Wyoming, these colts are known for their kind dispositions, good bone and foot and the fact that they have run out in big ranch country. The top selling two year old was a dazzling buckskin gelding by Wyo Sparky Shines. Lot 97 Lil Dynamite Shines sold for $10,250 and is Texas bound.

Seven home raised yearlings commanded an average of $2,171. Bill and Carole Smith's Lot 23 Wyo Scottish Kate, buckskin roan mare by ELS Scottish Nick brought the highest bid at $5,000. She is headed to Montana.

Weanlings proved to be very popular with the buyers. 29 sold for a solid average of $1,840. These fillies had been weaned for 6 weeks and had a lot of handling. They were gentle and loved people, all being halter broke, feet trimmed, bathed, wormed, hauled and well fed. The highest selling weaning was Woody Bartlett's Lot 52, a pretty palomino mare by ELS Scottish Nick and out of a daughter of Handle Bar Doc. She brought $3,000.

The Wyo folks thank all those who were in attendance and those who were lucky buyers. The 2018 May Sale will be held the 19th in Thermopolis, Wyoming. For complete results go to http://www.wyohorses.com. F