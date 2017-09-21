42nd Annual Lopez, Meyer & Lauing Quarter Horse Production Sale

Date: Sept. 3

Location: Faith Livestock, Faith, SD

Reported by: Scott Dirk

Pedigrees: John Johnson

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

The 42nd Annual Lopez, Meyer and Lauing Quarter Horse Production Sale was held in Faith South Dakota on Saturday Sept. 3. Buyers filled the barn to the rafters with phone bidders participating and purchasing from as far away as Florida with Lynn Weishaar auctioneering and John E. Johnson was in charge of the pedigrees.

76 head of weanlings, yearlings and broke horses sold to the highest bidders from Bob and Karen Meyer of Glad Valley South Dakota, Denny and Doris Lauing (Lauing Mill Iron L Ranch) of Sturgis South Dakota and Lee Lopez of Meadow South Dakota. Guest consigners bringing outstanding horses for sale included: Bob and Jan Quickstad (Whitewood), Jerry Mayer (Sturgis), Archie Hulm (Timber Lake), Arlie Hulm (Spearfish), Glen and Janet Long (Enning), Travis and Amanda Frink (Wall), Deon Dorsey (Isabel), Zeb Hoffman (Creighton) and Colin and Debbie Heupel (Sturgis).

The top 5 weanlings averaged $3,060. Kit Miller (North Dakota) was the successful bidder of $2,200 on the high selling filly Lot 14 Black Birds Charm (sired by Frosted Sunman X Little Black Bird) offered by Bob and Karen Meyer. Lot 46 DL Dare U To Beat Me, a buckskin filly (sired by Dare To Be French X Miss Fishin Copy) of Denny and Doris Lauing's program followed closely at $2,000 going to Cami Bauer, a repeat buyer from St Onge.

Guest Consigners, Bob and Jan Quickstad offered one of the high selling stud colts, Lot 58, Stormy Streak (Streakin Shawne Yuma X Luna Island) who left the ring at $1,900 and will make a new home in Spearfish SD. Lot 17 Mi Cowboy Trouble (Frosted Sunman X Frost N Trouble) and Lot 24 Frosty Snacks (SNW Northern Frost X Gay Snackin) offered by Bob and Karen Meyer brought successful bids of $1,900.

Due to the severe drought, the Lauing offered a few yearlings with the high selling red roan mare, DL Miz Comos Reminic (NMSU Keepvon Truckin X Comos Playboys Girl) topping the market.

The high selling broke horse was offered by consigner Jerry Mayer. Lot 76X, DL Miss Easy Cash (Colonel Frenchman X Comos Playgirl Cash), a 3 year old sorrel mare that was purchased as a weanling from the Lauings and was trained and ridden by Sarah Moreland claiming $7,500. The second high seller, at $7,250 was lot 71 Shiney Playgun, a 2011 Sorrel Gelding (Bricks Playgun X Rugged Larks Shiner) offered by Travis and Amanda Frink. Consigner Deon Dorsey brought a 2006 Bay Gelding, Little Darn Barfly (Fixers Crystal Brick X Frosts Pretty Drift) which was bred and offered by Bob and Karen Meyer as a weanling, claiming $6,500.

The Lopez, Meyer and Lauing's along with guest consigners wish to thank everyone for attending and purchasing from the sale, especially volume/repeat buyers Patrick McTiver (MN) and Scott Pazour (SD). We look forward to seeing everyone at the 43th Annual Sale the first Saturday in September 2018.