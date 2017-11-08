5L Red Angus
November 8, 2017
Date: Nov. 2, 2017
Location: Sheridan, MT
Auctioneer: Jim Birdwell
TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott
Averages:
96 Red Angus Bulls – $4,779
5 Sim Angus Bulls – $7,100
13 Char & Char Cross Bulls – $3,615
18 Black Red Carrier Bulls – $3,708
132 Total Bulls – $4,606
47 Commercial Red Angus Bred Heifers – $1,950
80 3/4 Red Angus x 1/4 Charolais Bred Heifers – $1,403
Top Red Angus Bulls:
Lot 1 $14,000 to ; Lautenschlager & Sons Red Angus, Endicott, WA; 5L Defender 5382-881D; Date of birth, May 5, 2016, 5 L Defender 560-30Z x 5L Fire Design.
Lot 16 $12,000 to Standridge Farms, Lindsey, OK; 5L Bourne 930-645D; Date of birth, May 3, 2016, 5L Bourne 117-48A x 5 L Tradesman.
Lot 157 $10,750 to Loosli Red Angus, Ashton, ID; 5L The Real Deal 2502-885D; Date of birth, April 30, 2017, 5L The Real Deal 1687-143B x 5L Blazin View.
Lot 141 $8,250 to Blew Partnership, Hutchinson, KS; 5L Defender 3821-873D; Date of birth, June 1, 2016, 5L Defender 560-30Z x 5L Right Now.
Top Sim Angus Bulls:
Lot 91 $7,500 to Greg Hall, Filer, ID; 5L Mr Pace 228-585D; Tuell Mr Pace Z2030 x 5L Grand Stockman.
Lot 92 $7,500 to Marta Stoddart, Jordan Valley, OR; 5L Mr Pace Y13-D122; Date of birth, April 16, 2016, Tuell Mr Pace x 5L Tradesman.
Top Black Red Carrier:
Lot 112 $6,000 to Pat Wade, Lusk, WY; 5L Right On Time 3750-619D; Date of birth – April 29, 2016, 5L Right On Time 4919-307Y x 5L Tradesman.
