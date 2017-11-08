Flat Water Gang Red Angus Female Sale

Date: October 28, 2017

Location: Broken Bow, NE

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk

Averages:

149 Registered Open Heifers – $2,134

52 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,372

40 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,912

Birnie Red Angus, Paul and Millissa Birnie and Sandbur Ridge Red Angus, Ross and Dani Knott held their first Female Sale in Broken Bow, Nebraska, on Oct. 28. In the offering was a fantastic set of bred heifers both registered and commercial along with every heifer calf born last spring. An excellent offering of top line Red Angus Genetics.

Sale Highlights include:

Open Heifers:

$8,250, Lot 86, Ridge Sara 4023-7466, a 2/16/17 daughter of Jacobson Blazin On 0057, sold to Lonesome River Ranch, Anselmo, NE.

$7,750, Lot 87, Ridge Rose 4430-7468, a 2/16/17 daughter of Jacobson Blazin On 0057, sold to Scott Baker, Omaha, NE.

$7,500, Lot 3, Ridge Sara 8034-7006, a 1/26/17 daughter of RRA Impact 505, sold to Arrowsmith Red Angus, Bassett, NE.

$6,500, Lot 95, Ridge Sara 4050-7460, a 2/15/17 daughter of Jacobson Blazin On 0057, sold to Arrowsmith Red Angus, Bassett, NE.

$6,500, Lot 20, Ridge Georgina 1079-7019, a 2/1/17 daughter of 5L Advantage 3267-221Y, sold to 5L Red Angus, Sheridan, MT.

Bred Heifers:

$8,750, Lot 217, Ridge Lakina 523-6323, a 3/18/16 daughter of 5L Defender 560-30Z, sold to Westphal Red Angus, Grass Range, MT.

$5,000, Lot 200, Ridge Hobo 4118-6424, a 1/28/16 daughter of 5L Independence 560-298Y, sold to Jeff Keller, Niobrara, NE.

$3,750, Lot 218, Ridge Lakina 523-6323, a 3/18/16 daughter of 5L Defender 560-30Z, sold to 5L Red Angus, Sheridan, MT.

$3,750, Lot 220, Ridge Sara 3032-6048, a 2/8/16 daughter of 5L Zodiac 1134-372Z, sold to David Spencer, Gibbon, NE. F