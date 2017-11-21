Green Mountain Angus Ranch
November 21, 2017
Date: Nov. 17, 2017
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Location: Ryegate, Montana
Reported by: Dixon Scott
Averages:
215 Bull Calves – $6,698
9 Coming Two Year Old Bulls – $2,861
93 Commercial Bred Heifers – $1,761
Top Bulls
Lot 1 $21,000 to Joseph Angus Ranch, Winner, South Dakota; GMAR Payweight E001; 12/24/16; Basin Payweight 1682 x Sitz Upward 307R.
Lot 93 $20,000 to Mangen Angus Ranch, Broadus, Montana; GMAR Black Granite E720; 2/1/17; Connealy Black Granite x Connealy Confidence.
Lot 6 $19,000 to Mangen Angus Ranch; GMAR Payweight E063; 1/27/17; Basin Payweight 1682 x HA Image Maker.
Lot 9 $19,000 to Mangen Angus Ranch; GMAR Payweight E107; 1/30/17; Basin Payweight 1682 x KMK Alliance I87.
Lot 29 $16,000 to Bare Ranch, Reed Point, Montana; GMAR Payweight E204; 2/6/17; Basin Payweight 1682 x GAR Ultimate.
Lot 4 $15,000 to Darrell & Ralph Howard, Dunn Center, North Dakota; GMAR Payweight E008; 1/6/17; Basin Payweight 1682 x EXAR Denver.
Lot 34 $15,000 to Wild Eagle Mountain Ranch, Springdale, Montana; GMAR Special Duty E430; 3/1/17; Holder's Special Duty x Sitz Upward.