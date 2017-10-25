 Iron Mountain Angus Complete Dispersal Sale | TSLN.com

Iron Mountain Angus Complete Dispersal Sale

Date of Sale: Sept. 11 & 12, 2017

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk and Chris Effling

Averages:

132 Reg. Bred Heifers – $2,536

488 Reg. Bred Cows – $2,147

175 Reg. Bull Calves – $1,626

178 Reg. Heifer Calves – $1,499

45 Com. Bred Cows – $1,800

82 Com. Heifer Calves – $1,015

Top selling bred heifers:

Lot 49. $7,250, Iron MTN Amanda D014, February 1, 2016, SAV Ten Speed 3022 x Connealy Consensus 7229, sold safe to Gaffney Game Time 370, Todd Rounds, Union Center, SD

Lot 4. $6,750, Iron MTN Rosetta D363, March 19, 2016, SAV Resource 1441 x SAV Bismarck 5682, sold safe to EF Commando 1366, Toby Hytrek, Cheyenne, WY

Top selling bred cows:

Lot 428. $7,750, PCLC Thomas Pride 9227, January 5, 2009, SAV Final Answer 0035 x Plowman 1627 of Millbrae SAR, sold safe to SAC Conversation, Marshel Tinant, Crookston, NE

Lot 346. $7,250, Iron MTN Enchantress 3193, March 4, 2013, SAV Net Worth 4200 x N Bar Shadow X4124 sold safe to Coleman Charlo 0256, Jack Clark, Hustontown, PA

Top selling bull calf:

Lot 156A. $5,000, Iron MTN Confidence E047, February 13, 2017, Connealy Confidence 0100 x SAV Resource 1441, Dan Tracy, Newcastle, WY

Top selling open heifer calf:

Lot 346A. $3,300, Iron MTN Enchantress E097, February 22, 2017, SAV Renown 3439 x SAV Net Worth 4200, Toby Hytrek, Cheyenne, WY

