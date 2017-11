Largent & Sons ‘Run The Table’ Hereford Sale

Date: Nov. 16, 2017

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins, Billings, MT

Location: Kaycee, WY

Reported By: Dixon Scott

Averages:

66 Two-Year- Old Hereford Bulls – $3,894

Recommended Stories For You

5 Fall Yearling Hereford Bulls – $7,750

7 Hereford Bull Calves – $3,708

77 Total Hereford Bulls – $4,130

17 Registered Hereford Heifer Calves – $2,094

Top Sellers

Lot 92 at $8,500 was SH MR Trust 622, DOB: 9/14/2016 Sire: NJW 73S M326 Trust 100W Dam's Sire: L3 Diamond 679. He sold to Stroh Herefords, Killdeer, North Dakota.

Lot 1 at $8,000 was Desert Explosion 728, DOB: 2/10/2017, Sire: L3 Desert Comfort 508; Dam's Sire: Desert Comfort 037. He sold to Chad Ledbetter, Okmulgee, Oklahoma.

Lot 4 at $7,500 was L3 347 Desert Comfort 631, DOB: 3/27/2016; Sire: L3 King Comfort 347; Dam's Sire: L3 Ram Boy 821 ET. He sold to Don Meyers, Hamilton, Colorado.

Lot 82 at $6,750 was L3 405 Desert Gear 700, DOB: 7/1/2016,; Sire: L3 Desert Gear 405; Dam;s Sire: L3 Winn Rambo 651. He sold to Dyer Ranch, Crawford, Nebraska.

Lot 3 at $6,250 was L3 229 King Comfort 629, DOB: 3/25/2016; Sire: L3 King Comfort 229; Dam's Sire: Star L3 Gerber Vision 053. He sold to Diamond S Ranch, Hyattville, Wyoming.

Lot 2 at $6,000 was TP Jerry 609, DOB: 3/6/2016; Sire: TP Oasis Jerry ET 229; Dam's Sire: L3 Diamond 679. He sold to Span Ranches, Gunnison, Colorado.

Lot 5 at $6,000 was TP 405 Outcross 613, DOB: 3/15/2016; Sire: TP Oasis Jerry 405; Dam's Sire: L3 Diamond 679. He sold to Dunmire Ranch, McFadden, Wyoming.