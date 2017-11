Mohican West Polled Herfords Annual Bull Sale

Date: Nov. 13, 2017

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins

Location: Laurel, MT

Reported By: Dixon Scott

Average:

43 Bulls – $3,860

Top Lots

Lot 32 – $6,000 to Smith Ranches, Melrose, Montana; Mohican Shelf 126D; 3/17/16; Mohican Top Shelf x CMR ILR Domino 86P.

Lot 23 – $5,000 to Smith Ranches; Mohican Print 98D; 2/25/16; Mohican Blueprint x Mohican Top Shelf.

Lot 36 – $5,250 to Warren Dunn, Buffalo, South Dakota; Mohican Taken 200D; 8/1/16; Mohican Take Charge x PW Victor Boomer.

Lot 43 $5,250 to Breedon Ranch, Ten Sleep, Wyoming; Mohican Taken 216D; 8/31/16; Mohican Take Charge x BKR Sanderson.

3 Other Top Bulls at $5,000 each:

Lot 14 to Keltner Ranch, Terry, Montana.

Lot 37 to Herzog Farms, Rapelje, Montana.

Lot 44 to Keltner Ranch, Terry, Montana.