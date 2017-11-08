Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIV “The sale with a program”
November 8, 2017
Date: Oct. 23, 2017
Location: Billings, Mont.
Auctioneer: Ty Thompson
TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott
Averages:
1,248 AI-bred heifers to calve Feb. 1-20 $1,990
261 Black white face heifers 1,954
1,213 Young cows to calve Feb.-Mar. 1,903
514 AI-bred heifers to calve Feb. 21-Mar. 11 1,774
531 4-Year-old cows to calve Mar.-Apr. 1,670
678 Pasture-bred heifers 1,650
239 2- to 4-year-old cows to calve May 1,495
Comments: Lot 5, 32 heifers carrying bull calves by Connealy Countdown, due Feb. 3-20, $2,550 per head.
Lot 3, 50 heifers carrying bull calves by Connealy Countdown, due Feb. 5-20, $2,475 per head.
Lot 4, 51 heifers carrying heifer calves by Connealy Countdown, due Feb. 5-20, $2,450 per head.
Lot 6, 44 heifers carrying heifer calves by Connealy Countdown, due Feb. 3-20, $2,400 per head.
Bred cow lots: Lot 60, 12 cows carrying both sexes of calves by Vermilion Ranch Bulls, due Mar. 1-31, $2,100 per head.
Lot 55, 206 cows carrying both sexes of calves by Vermilion Ranch Bulls, due Mar. 1-31. $2,025.
