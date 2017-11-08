Montana Angus Female Bonanza XIV “The sale with a program”

Date: Oct. 23, 2017

Location: Billings, Mont.

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Averages:

1,248 AI-bred heifers to calve Feb. 1-20 $1,990

261 Black white face heifers 1,954

1,213 Young cows to calve Feb.-Mar. 1,903

514 AI-bred heifers to calve Feb. 21-Mar. 11 1,774

531 4-Year-old cows to calve Mar.-Apr. 1,670

678 Pasture-bred heifers 1,650

239 2- to 4-year-old cows to calve May 1,495

Comments: Lot 5, 32 heifers carrying bull calves by Connealy Countdown, due Feb. 3-20, $2,550 per head.

Lot 3, 50 heifers carrying bull calves by Connealy Countdown, due Feb. 5-20, $2,475 per head.

Lot 4, 51 heifers carrying heifer calves by Connealy Countdown, due Feb. 5-20, $2,450 per head.

Lot 6, 44 heifers carrying heifer calves by Connealy Countdown, due Feb. 3-20, $2,400 per head.

Bred cow lots: Lot 60, 12 cows carrying both sexes of calves by Vermilion Ranch Bulls, due Mar. 1-31, $2,100 per head.

Lot 55, 206 cows carrying both sexes of calves by Vermilion Ranch Bulls, due Mar. 1-31. $2,025.