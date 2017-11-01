NILE Horse results from Oct. 19
November 1, 2017
Yearling Futurity
1st Place–AM FRECKLES CAT owned by Tori Beley, bred by Allen Munger
2nd place–CC COOL COWBOY GUY owned by LB Quarter Horses, bred by Clint Casterline
3rd place–THE TOWN CAT owned by Valley Sian, bred by Ward Fenton
4th place MASQUED WITH A STAR owned and bred by Brenda & Mel Flottmeyer
5th place–RD COWBOY QUIOTE owned by LB Quarter Horses bred by Rafter Diamond Quarter Horses
6th place–ZIPANIC JUDI owned by Lew & Jo Eklund, bred by Ward Fenton
Snaffle Bit Two-Year-Old Futurity
1st Place–WHISKEY N GUNFIRE owned by John & Shelly Noe, bred by Fink Quarter Horses
2nd place–PADDYS PEPPY DEROSA owned and bred by Valley Sian
3rd place–SHINEY CRUISE owned by Gary Cooper, bred by James Moldenhauer
4th place SONITAS LAST CHOICE owned and bred by Allen Munger of Borderview Ranch
5th place–GUNNERS AGED WHISKEY owned by Lyle & Shelia Mitchell, bred by Will & Vicky Crofutt
6th place–ALL ABOUT CHAROLETTE owned by Billy & Brittany Allestad, bred by James Moldenhauer
Three-Year-Old Futurity
1st Place–SHINEY N QUICK owned and bred by Big Sky Performance Horses
2nd place–BOONS FANCY GAL owned and bred by LaVonne Westland, by the nominated stallion REY JAY BOON owned by LaVonne Westland of Borderview Ranch
3rd place–ZIPANIC BO TIE owned by Bow & Arrow Ranch, bred by Ward Fenton
4th place SMOKUM FRECKLES owned by Gordon & Doris Radke, bred by Bond Ranch, by the nominated stallion MR SUN O FRECKLES owned by Van Norman Quarter Horses
5th place–LEVIS ROCKIN JAG owned by LaVonne Mothershead, bred by Russell & Erin Waddington by the nominated stallion MUSIC FOR MY SOUL, owned by Russell & Erin Waddington
Four-Year-Old Futurity
1st Place–TDM DOUBLE JACKDRIFT owned and bred by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. by the nominated stallion TWO D DRIFTWOOD
2nd place–MS SMOOTH N SUGAR owned and bred by LaVonne Westland by the nominated stallion PEPPYS SMOOTH CAT owned by LaVonne Westland of Borderview Ranch
3rd place–MR BOON BAR N STAR owned by Billy & Brittany Allestad, bred by Justin & Kristy Myhre by the nominated stallion SAGEWOOD STAR owned by Justin & Kristy Myhre
Five-Year-Old Futurity
1st Place–EXTRA SWEET FRECKLES owned by Lisa Robinett bred by Bond Ranch by the nominated stallion MR SUN O FRECKLES owned by Van Norman Quarter Horses
2nd place–DNS ALL OAK HEART owned and bred by D + S Cattle Co.
3rd place–COLONEL HAIDIN owned and bred by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. by the nominated stallion BUSY HAIDIN owned by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle
4th place–HAIDIN BEUNO POCO owned and bred by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. by the nominated stallion BUSY HAIDIN owned by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle
Barrel Futurity
1st Place–SD NO SMOKE owned by Bryan & Candy Christoferson bred by Katie Breckenridge by the nominated stallion SMOKEN DARLING owned by Katie Breckenridge of B Bar B Ranch
2nd place–SMART SMOKIN PLAYGUN owned by Rylee Anderson bred by L4 Quarter Horses
–The NILE
