NILE Horse results from Oct. 19

Yearling Futurity

1st Place–AM FRECKLES CAT owned by Tori Beley, bred by Allen Munger

2nd place–CC COOL COWBOY GUY owned by LB Quarter Horses, bred by Clint Casterline

3rd place–THE TOWN CAT owned by Valley Sian, bred by Ward Fenton

4th place MASQUED WITH A STAR owned and bred by Brenda & Mel Flottmeyer

5th place–RD COWBOY QUIOTE owned by LB Quarter Horses bred by Rafter Diamond Quarter Horses

6th place–ZIPANIC JUDI owned by Lew & Jo Eklund, bred by Ward Fenton

Snaffle Bit Two-Year-Old Futurity

1st Place–WHISKEY N GUNFIRE owned by John & Shelly Noe, bred by Fink Quarter Horses

2nd place–PADDYS PEPPY DEROSA owned and bred by Valley Sian

3rd place–SHINEY CRUISE owned by Gary Cooper, bred by James Moldenhauer

4th place SONITAS LAST CHOICE owned and bred by Allen Munger of Borderview Ranch

5th place–GUNNERS AGED WHISKEY owned by Lyle & Shelia Mitchell, bred by Will & Vicky Crofutt

6th place–ALL ABOUT CHAROLETTE owned by Billy & Brittany Allestad, bred by James Moldenhauer

Three-Year-Old Futurity

1st Place–SHINEY N QUICK owned and bred by Big Sky Performance Horses

2nd place–BOONS FANCY GAL owned and bred by LaVonne Westland, by the nominated stallion REY JAY BOON owned by LaVonne Westland of Borderview Ranch

3rd place–ZIPANIC BO TIE owned by Bow & Arrow Ranch, bred by Ward Fenton

4th place SMOKUM FRECKLES owned by Gordon & Doris Radke, bred by Bond Ranch, by the nominated stallion MR SUN O FRECKLES owned by Van Norman Quarter Horses

5th place–LEVIS ROCKIN JAG owned by LaVonne Mothershead, bred by Russell & Erin Waddington by the nominated stallion MUSIC FOR MY SOUL, owned by Russell & Erin Waddington

Four-Year-Old Futurity

1st Place–TDM DOUBLE JACKDRIFT owned and bred by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. by the nominated stallion TWO D DRIFTWOOD

2nd place–MS SMOOTH N SUGAR owned and bred by LaVonne Westland by the nominated stallion PEPPYS SMOOTH CAT owned by LaVonne Westland of Borderview Ranch

3rd place–MR BOON BAR N STAR owned by Billy & Brittany Allestad, bred by Justin & Kristy Myhre by the nominated stallion SAGEWOOD STAR owned by Justin & Kristy Myhre

Five-Year-Old Futurity

1st Place–EXTRA SWEET FRECKLES owned by Lisa Robinett bred by Bond Ranch by the nominated stallion MR SUN O FRECKLES owned by Van Norman Quarter Horses

2nd place–DNS ALL OAK HEART owned and bred by D + S Cattle Co.

3rd place–COLONEL HAIDIN owned and bred by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. by the nominated stallion BUSY HAIDIN owned by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle

4th place–HAIDIN BEUNO POCO owned and bred by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle Co. by the nominated stallion BUSY HAIDIN owned by Swenson Martin Horse & Cattle

Barrel Futurity

1st Place–SD NO SMOKE owned by Bryan & Candy Christoferson bred by Katie Breckenridge by the nominated stallion SMOKEN DARLING owned by Katie Breckenridge of B Bar B Ranch

2nd place–SMART SMOKIN PLAYGUN owned by Rylee Anderson bred by L4 Quarter Horses

–The NILE