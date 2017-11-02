Pieper Red Angus Fall Run Production Sale 2017

Date: Oct. 28, 2017

Location: Hay Springs, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Ty Thompson

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Averages

2017 Pick of the Herd Heifer Calf – $3,250

70 18-Month Red Angus Bulls- $7,389

29 Registered Red Angus Heifers – 4,241

26 Registered Red Angus Cows 2,132

24 Ranch Colts – $1,846

6 Ranch Horses – 6,850

1 Ranch Pony – 2,300

Deb and Tate had a wonderful day for the sale with several customers, friends and neighbors on the seats attending the big event.

Sale highlights:

Bulls

• Lot 1 at $20,000, Pie Eclipse 6337, Dob 3-20-2016. Reg 3592172 LSF SAGA 1040Yx Pie Gusty 236. Sold to Bradburg Land & Livestock, Byers, Colorado

• Lot 2 at $17,000, PIE FUSION, 6324 Dob 3-16-2016. Reg 3746185 Bieber Fusion 238 x Pie July Dallas 494. Sold to Jim Kolte Red Angus, Inez, Texas.

• Lot 17 at $14,500, Pie Saga 6432, Dob 4-2-2016. Reg 3592202 LSF SAGA 1040Y x Pie miss Goodnight. Sold to Kirk Potadle, Herman, Nebraska.

• Lot 18 Pie UNCHAINED 6441, Dob 4-4-2016. Reg 3591988 WCR Unchained x Pie Krugger Kayon 7873. Sold to John Stuckley, Sculenberger, Texas.

• Lot 3 at $11,500, PIE PROSPECT 632,2 Dob 3-16-2016. Reg 3592422 Pie Prospect 493 x Pie satin 4212. Sold to Kirk Potadle.

• Lot 8 at $11,500, Pie Payweight 6348, Dob 3-22-2016. Reg 3592128 Pie Payweight 418 x Pie Satin 392. Sold to Lautenschlager & Sons Red Angus, Washington.

• Lot 12 at $11,500 Pie Saga 6340 Dob 3-21-2016 Reg 3592196 LSF SAGA 1040Y x Pie Centennial. Sold to Martin & Lois Hanley, Crawford, Nebraska.

Bred Heifers

• Lot 78 at $9,500 sold to Hanzie Ranch, Pierre, South Dakota.

Top Cow

• Lot 111 at $5,250 sold to the Hanging F Ranch, Worland, Wyo.

Top Gelding

•Lot 1 at $9,250 sold to Tom Kemp, Hershey, NE.