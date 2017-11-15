RQHBA Sale Report

Date: Aug. 28, 2017

Location: Beslers' Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D.

Reported by: Scott Dirk

Averages:

Top 5 Riders: $9,000

Top 10 riders: $7,900

Top Gelding: $12,000

Top Mare: $8,500

Top 5 weanlings: $2,400

Top Weanling Colt: $4,200

Top Weanling Filly: $2,200

Top 10 weanlings: $2,000

Top Yearling: $7,750

Top Pony: $1,600

The sale was well attended with an excellent crowd of buyers who came to select from over 80 head of weanlings, yearlings and riding horses Unique to the sale is the weanling showcase that lets potential buyers compare foals side by side. Saddle horses are ridden before the sale and some are shown on cattle or barrels.

To start the day off the two- and three-year old RQHBA Futurity was held with riders competing for $2,000 in prize money. This futurity is open to any weanling sold through the sale with all horses completing a judged pattern. Winning the two year old class was Sonya Coolahan on a horse bred by Shield Five Quarter Horses. Winning the three-year old futurity was Ryan Smith riding a horse bred by Mailloux Quarter Horses.

The week before at the Central States Fair the Don Brunner Memorial Yearling Futurity was held with $3,000 in prize money awarded. Winning the Filly class was Ws Sallys Sugaroak by Pc Ikewood Oaks; Owner Peggy Mcamis, bred By Sharron Herron. The colt winner was Reggies Gotta Streak by Hickorys Cash Wheel; Owner Tom and Sonya Coolahan bred by Mailloux Quarter Horses. The gelding winner was Arc High Point by CS Arc Light; Owner Carl Lehrkamp, bred By Glen and Janet Long.

Mark your calendar for the 18th Annual Sale to be held August 26, 2018 at Besler's Cadillac Ranch, Belle Fourche, S.D.

Colts

Lot 52 Yo Baboom consigned by Merrill Ranch and sold to Jim Whitcher for $4,200

Lot 26 Driftin Yellow Jack consigned by Le'Ann Bender sold to Tom and Sonya Coolahan for $2,600

Lot 19 WPH A Dashin Latte consigned by Brad Wood sold to Rhonda OaRQkes of Bayard IA for $2,500.

Fillys

Lot 30 Cowgirls Snippy consigned by Le'Ann Bender sold to Leann Jewett of Eagle Butte SD for $2,200.

Lot 33 True Top Gal consigned by Gary and Deb Mailloux sold to Monet Drolc of Piedmont SD for $1,750

Lot 35 Reggies Sugar Spark consigned by Gary and Deb Mailloux sold to Carol Shade of Hartford, SD for $1,750.

Riders

Lot 52 Yo Pat Times Three a 2009 gelding consigned by Merrill Ranch sold to Herb and Arlene Pitan for $12,000.

Lot 70 Breezy Drift a 2012 gelding consigned by Jeremy Langdeau sold to Jay Mattson.

Lot 67 Sparky Deuce a 2011 gelding consigned by Lonnie Krause sold to Chad Blair for $9,000.