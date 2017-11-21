Seventh Annual Wyoming Angus Assn. Select Female Sale

Date: Nov. 12, 2017

Reported By: Curt Cox

Auctioneer: Matt Printz

Averages:

13 Registered Bred Heifers – $3,234

23 Registered Heifer Calves – $3,219

2 Embryo Lots – $1,738

1 Registered Angus Steer – $2,300

Top sellers

Heifer calves

Lot 32 – WEBO Ever Erica Cap 706 – Price: $7,500 DOB: 2/13/17 Sire: Connealy Capitalist 028 Dam's Sire: Mohnen Substantia 272 EPDs: BW: +0.2, WW: +60, YW: +103 and Milk: +22 Consignor: WEBO Angus, Lusk Buyer: Garrett Wurdeman, Lusk.

Lot 40 – ZA Princess Cap B7012 – Price: $4,750 DOB: 2/17/17 Sire: Baldridge Bullet B720 Dam's Sire: Connealy Capitalist 028 EPDs: BW: +0.5, WW: +60, YW: +105 and Milk: +25 Consignor: ZumBrunnen Angus, Lusk Buyer: Brandon Simon, Farle, Iowa.

Lot 31 – WEBO GH Blackcap 772 – Price: $4,600 DOB: 2/27/17 Sire: Vermilion Countdown C001 Dam's Sire: TC Franklin 619 EPDs: BW: +2.4, WW: +59, YW: +101 and Milk: +23 Consignor: WEBO Angus, Lusk Buyer: McDonnell Angus, Rhame, North Dakota.

Lot 8 – HL Beauty 7XR4 3XL 1 – Price: $4,000 DOB: 1/11/17 Sire: HL Ladie Man 5RI1 Dam's Sire: Sinclair Emulation XXP EPDs: BW: +2.2, WW: +51, YW: +94 and Milk: +17 Consignor: Hancock Livestock, Basin Buyer: Pine Coulee Angus, Hardin, Montana.

Bred heifers

Lot 22 – Oar Miss Windy Fame D15 – Price: $4,250 DOB: 3/18/16 Sire: PRA Windy 350 Dam's Sire: PA Safeguard 021 EPDs: BW: +4.8, WW: +68, YW: +117 and Milk: +29 Consignor: Oedekoven Angus, Sheridan Buyer: Colby Stockton, Cheyenne.

Lot 24 – RL Lady Rockmount Z 6821 – Price: $4,000 DOB: 1/27/16 Sire: Stevenson Rockmount RX933 Dam's Sire: Sitz New Design 349M EPDs: BW: -0.3, WW: +44, YW: +80 and Milk: +22 Consignor: Rock Lake Land and Cattle, Wheatland Buyer: Powder River Angus, Spotted Horse.

Lot 4 – DB Ms Full Power D82 – Price: $3,900 DOB: 2/12/16 Sire: PA Full Power 1208 Dam's Sire: HARB Pendleton 765 J H EPDs: BW: +2.5, WW: +58, YW: +109 and Milk: +21 Consignor: Doug Booth Family Angus, Torrington Buyer: Darleen Herman, Elk Mountain.