South Dakota Angus Elite Female Sale

Date of Sale: Oct. 14, 2017

Location: Ft. Pierre, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Averages:

10 Open Heifers – $3905

10 Bred Heifers – $5,445

33 Embryos – $651 each

1 Female Pregnancy $5,500

Top Selling Open Heifers

Lot 17, Raven Emma E E514, a Feb. 4, 2017 daughter of PA Power Tool 9108 from Raven Angus, Colome, South Dakota selling to Edgar Bros. Angus, Rockham, South Dakota for $7,250

Lot 5, D 3436 Tonya E766, a Feb. 16, 2017 daughter of SAV Recharge 3436 from Justin Dikoff, Faulkton, South Dakota sold to Dikoff Ranch, Onaka, South Dakota for $6,000.

Lot 16, RC Blackbird 487, a Jan. 7, 2017 daughter of DL Sonic 444 from Ravellette Cattle, Philip, South Dakota sold to Joseph Angus Ranch, Winner, South Dakota for $5,000

Top Bred Heifers

Lot 19a, RBM Final Traveler D30, a Jan. 2016 heifer sired by Prairie Pride Next Step was bred to 4M Element, consigned by RBM Livestock, Florence, South Dakota sold to Brandon Simon, Farley, IA for $13,500

Lot 18, Raven Blackbird D165, a Jan. 2016 daughter of Raven Powerball 53 bred to Musgrave Stunner was consigned by Raven Angus and sold to Brett Gumb, Burwell, Nebraska for $13,000.

Another highlight on the sale was lot 23, a buyers choice pregnant recip carrying either bull or heifer calf sired by HA Cowboy UP and out of the OCC Montana Dream 473 donor cow form Weller Angus, Kadoka, South Dakota. Joseph Angus, Winner, South Dakota was the buyer at $5,500.