South Dakota Angus Elite Female Sale
October 25, 2017
Date of Sale: Oct. 14, 2017
Location: Ft. Pierre, South Dakota
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Averages:
10 Open Heifers – $3905
10 Bred Heifers – $5,445
33 Embryos – $651 each
1 Female Pregnancy $5,500
Top Selling Open Heifers
Lot 17, Raven Emma E E514, a Feb. 4, 2017 daughter of PA Power Tool 9108 from Raven Angus, Colome, South Dakota selling to Edgar Bros. Angus, Rockham, South Dakota for $7,250
Lot 5, D 3436 Tonya E766, a Feb. 16, 2017 daughter of SAV Recharge 3436 from Justin Dikoff, Faulkton, South Dakota sold to Dikoff Ranch, Onaka, South Dakota for $6,000.
Lot 16, RC Blackbird 487, a Jan. 7, 2017 daughter of DL Sonic 444 from Ravellette Cattle, Philip, South Dakota sold to Joseph Angus Ranch, Winner, South Dakota for $5,000
Top Bred Heifers
Lot 19a, RBM Final Traveler D30, a Jan. 2016 heifer sired by Prairie Pride Next Step was bred to 4M Element, consigned by RBM Livestock, Florence, South Dakota sold to Brandon Simon, Farley, IA for $13,500
Lot 18, Raven Blackbird D165, a Jan. 2016 daughter of Raven Powerball 53 bred to Musgrave Stunner was consigned by Raven Angus and sold to Brett Gumb, Burwell, Nebraska for $13,000.
Another highlight on the sale was lot 23, a buyers choice pregnant recip carrying either bull or heifer calf sired by HA Cowboy UP and out of the OCC Montana Dream 473 donor cow form Weller Angus, Kadoka, South Dakota. Joseph Angus, Winner, South Dakota was the buyer at $5,500.
