18th Annual Reich Angus Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: February 18, 2017 at the Ranch, Zap, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Shane Wolff

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Average:

57 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,858

It was a welcomed day for sure at Reich Angus's 18th Annual Production Sale. After the harsh winter in Zap, North Dakota, it sure seemed a relief to have a break in the weather. It was a true test of the quality in the cowherd and these bulls stood the test. They put on the pounds regardless of conditions, and why wouldn't they? These bulls are weaned from a cowherd that gets the job done in rain, snow, or drought. The bulls were structurally sound all around and out of some of the best sires in the industry. All ranchers looking to make a profit came and bought these bulls. It was a pleasure to be in attendance and my hat is off to Mardee! Here is the cream off the top:

Adam Wanner of Golden Valley, North Dakota got the high bull in Lot 41, Reich Rito D057, for $8,500. Fairview Rito 7075 3084 is his sire and he was born 3/16/16 at 78 pounds and was 753 pounds on his ADJ 205. His EPDs include BW -0.8, WW 48, YW 88, and Milk 20.

$7,500 was the high bid on Lot 20, Reich Final Answer D006, for Troy Sailer oh Golden Valley, North Dakota. SAV Final Answer 0035 is his daddy and he was born 3/2/16 at 76 pounds and was 769 pounds on his ADJ 205. His EPDs are BW -0.3, WW 59, YW 102, and Milk 25.

Chance Hatzenbuler of Golden Valley, North Dakota bought Lot 18, Reich Resource D224, for $6,500. SAV Resource 1441 is his sire and he put up EPDs of BW 4.1, WW 59, YW 107, and Milk 23. He was born 4/4/16 at 100 pounds and was 733 pounds on his ADJ 205.

Lot 21, Reich Final Answer D007, was sold to John Stone of Halliday, North Dakota for $6,250. SAV Final Answer 0035 is his sire and his EPDs are BW -2.0, WW 45, YW 80, and Milk 25. He was born 3/2/16 at 70 pounds and was 730 pounds on his ADJ 205.

Lot 68, Reich Game Day D255, was sold to Pete Hoerner of Richardton, North Dakota for $6,250. He's a SR Game Day 359 son with EPDs of BW 2.1, WW 58, YW 94, and Milk 25. He was a young calf born 4/12/16 at 90 pounds and had an ADJ 205 of 854 pounds. I really liked this young bull.