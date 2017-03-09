2016 Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Association – RQHBA – Sale | TSLN.com

Weanlings:

Top Weanling stud colts a tie: $3,000

Top Weanling Filly: $2050

Top 5 Weanlings: $2400

Top 10 Weanlings: $2000

Top Riders/Mares/Yearling

Top Gelding: $11,250

Top Mare: $5,000

Top Yearling: $8500

Top 5 Riders: $9,000

Top 10 riders: $7850

The Ranchers Quarter Horse Breeders Association (RQHBA) hosted their 16th annual sale at Beslers Cadillac Ranch, near Belle Fourche, SD on August 28th 2016. A great attendance of the sale with buyers coming from SD, WY, NE, ND, CO, MT and IA with 63 successful buyers.

Weanlings sold through this sale are eligible for show in the Don Brunner Memorial yearling halter futurity, held during the Central States Fair AQHA show, and are also eligible to show as a 2 and 3 year old in the ranch horse futurity held the day of sale.

The yearling futurity winners are:

Yearling filly: Smokes Gotta Gal owned by Gary and Shirley Waddell of Vale, SD and bred by Gary and Debbie Mailloux

Yearling Stallion: Wheeling Dakota owned by Louise Hollaway of Carr, CO and bred by Gary and Debbie Mailloux.

Yearling Gelding: Tue Docs A Flying owned by Aspen Larmer of Williston, ND and bred by Gary and Debbie Mailloux.

Each class winner was the recipient of a check for $833

2 and 3 year Ranch Horse futurity winners:

2 year old: Yo A Genuine Print owned and shown by Tom Coolahan of Hermosa SD and bred by Shawn and Leslie Merrill.

3 year old: Casey Getcha Cash Out owned and shown by Ryan Smith of Sidney MT and bred by Le'Ann Bender.

3 places were paid in each age division with a purse of $1900.

42 weanlings sold with overall average of $1115.

Lot 10 True French Frost a may 2016 bay stallion sired by True Sparks A Flying x Smoke N Sparks x Dash For Perks and out of a Frenchmans Guy x Top Moon Vandy mare , consigned by Gary and Debbie Mailloux sold for $3000 to Clyde and Loretta Hafner of Bison SD.

Lot 32 a May 2016 Dun Stallion sired by Watchzan x Mr Joes Song x Mr Baron Red out of a Te Watch Jo x PC Ikewood Oaks mare. The colt was consigned by Chaffee-Herron ranch and sold to Larry Edoff of Hermosa, SD for $3000..

Lot 12X True Amber Spark a May 2016 filly by True Sparks A Flying x Smoken N Sparks x Dash For Perks out of Ambers Leona Bar x Gotta Sweet Leo and Amber Bar Bred mare, consigned by Gary and Debbie Mailloux and sold for $2050 to Nicold Schmidt of Platteville, CO.

Lot 7 True French Fire an April 2016 stud colt sired by True Sparks A Flying out of a Bob Drifter Coullee /Frenchmans Guy mare, bred by Gary and Debbie Mailloux and sold to Clyde and Loretta Hafner for $1950.

Lot 9 Smokes Ugo Girl and April 2016 bay filly out of Cowboys Shinin 811 going back to Shining Spark and Smoke Fifty on the top side and out of a Gotta Sweet Leo x Bob Drifter Coullee mare consigned by Gary and Debbie Mailloux and sold to Dan and Marcy Davis of Broadus, MT for $1900.

Top Yearling:

Real Smooth Buy x A Smooth Guy out of Tadah Lynx by Credit The Doctor(who was a world show qualifier in several events) out of a Lucky Joe Lynx mare. This Future Fortunes nominated, well balanced yearling who had lots of groundwork already done was consigned by Dawn Newland and sold to Riley Schmitt of Holland, IA for $8500.

A very nice selection of riding horses were offered this year at the sale. Here are some of the highlights.

Lot 81 Cee Badger Play a 2008 gray gelding sired by Cee Kay Royal Play x Pick Play X Freckles Playboy and out of a Mr Illuminator mare topped the geldings at $11,250. This do it all, one of a kind ranch , rodeo and kids horse was consigned by Lucas Rice and sold to Gene and Sandy Miller of Deadwood, SD.

Lot 58 Cee Heart Epic Shine, a 2004 Sorrel gelding with flaxen mane and tail from Clayton and Sally Chord sold for $9250. This sharp looking gelding has been used in all aspects of ranch work, plus kids play days and horse shows. Sired by Hawkeye Classic x Dandy Seeker and out of a Frosty Feature bred mare. This gelding sold to Sheridan and Marla Reedy of Newell,SD.

Lot 67 Blues Best a 2008 blue roan gelding sired by Pocos Blue Catalena x Catalina Son Evans x Catalena Boy and out of a Black Twisty x Blue Boy Quincy bred mare. The gelding has been used extensively on the ranch and started really nice in the team roping pen. Dallas and Krissy Gerhardt brought this nice gelding and he sold to Scott and Sandee Porterfield of Belle Fourche, SD for $9000.

Lot 76 Kallabash a grade black gelding , a super youth rodeo horse and all around ranch horse sold to Lorraine Kissack of Spearfish, SD for $8000.

Lot 66 BBS Catalena Pine a 6 year old gelding by Pocos Blue Catalena out of Pocos Leolas Pine. This big bay roan gelding has just started roping and sold for $7500 to Charles Kluer of Forsythe MT.

Thanks to the buyers for a very successful sale and to our consignors who brought outstanding consignments. Make plans to attend the 2017 RQHBA sale on August 27th.

Photos

The yearling filly futurity winner at the 2016 RQHBA sale was shown by Gary Waddell, (center). Smokes Gotta Gal was bred by Gary and Deb Mailoux.

3 year old ranch horse futurity winner at 2016 RQHBA futurity, Casey Getcha Cash Out, was shown by owned by Ryan Smith of Sidney MT and bred by Le'Ann Bender.

2 year old ranch horse futurity winner at 2016 RQHBA futurity was Yo A Genuine Print owned and shown by Tom Coolahan of Hermosa, S.D., and bred by Shawn and Leslie Merrill.