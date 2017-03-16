2017 Classic Angus Ranch 35th Annual Production Sale Report | TSLN.com

February 14, 2017 at the Ranch, Regent, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

TLSN Rep: Mason Dietterle

29 Yearling Angus bulls averaged: $4,114

8 Two-Year-Old Angus bulls averaged: $3,844

There was a diverse selection at Classic Angus Ranch's 35th Annual Production Sale. The bulls were full of power and quality to the rancher's advantage. Whether the cowboy kind or calving ease each bull is made to hold up and stay sound. Here are the high sellers:

Lot 1, SD Ten Speed 5700W, was sold to Hoyt Angus of McHenry, ND for $8,000. He's sired by SAV Ten Speed 3022 and was born 11/4/15 at 65lbs and scored EPDs of BW 0.4, WW 66, YW 121, and Milk 33.

Wagner Ranch of Ralph, ND purchased the following bulls at $6,500:

Lot 2, Classic Resource 610, is sired by SAV Resource 1441 and has EPDs of BW 2.8, WW 63, YW 113, and Milk 27. He was born 3/14/16 at 89lbs and was 802lbs at weaning.

Lot 6, Classic Resource 635, has EPDs of BW 3.2, WW 60, YW 110, and Milk 25. He was born 3/19/16 at 85lbs and was 758lbs at weaning. He is also sired by SAV Resource 1441.

Lot 37, Classic Courage 601, was born 2/19/16 at 69lbs and was 830lbs at weaning. He is sired by Connealy Courage 25L and has EPDs of BW -0.6, WW 67, YW 106, and Milk 31.

Lot 22, Classic Right Effect 656, is sired by Carlson Right Effect 203 and was born 3/15/16 at 79lbs. He was 694lbs at weaning and posted EPDs of BW 0.3, WW 54, YW 97, and Milk 25.