21 Angus Annual Top Cut Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: January 28, 2017

Location: The ranch, New England, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Average:

147 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,216

It was fine crowd at the 21 Angus Annual Top Cut Bull Sale near New England, North Dakota. There were a lot of ranchers that got their chores done early so they wouldn’t miss out on any of the action on a whale of a set of bulls. The bulls offered represent the heart of the 21 Angus program, as each one was easy fleshing on a structurally sound moderate frame. But that’s not the only reason people came to buy. See, these bulls are the product of heavy focus on the maternal side and that’s the bottom line. Each bull is made to go out, get to work, and hold up his condition. Colonel Roger Jacobs kept the mood light and fast and I’m here to report the top end:

Lot 35, 21AR Capitalist 6338, set the mark at $12,500 heading to Britton, South Dakota, with Hillcrest Farms. He’s a son of Connealy Capitalist 028 that was born Feb. 27, 2016 at 82 pounds and was 735 pounds on his 205 wt. His EPDs are BW 1.2, WW 59, YW 100, and Milk 25.

$11,000 was the winning bid on Lot 3, 21AR Courage 6377A, for Clyde Kraenzel of Hebron, North Dakota. His EPDs include BW -1.0, WW 62, YW 97, and Milk 28 and he’s sired by Connealy Courage 25L. He was born Feb. 28, 2016 at 82 pounds and was 837 pounds on his 205 wt.

Nissen Angus of Chinook, Montana took home Lot 15, 21AR Bismark 6034A, for $10,500. He’s sired by SAV Bismark 5682 and has moderate EPDs of BW -1.1, WW 60, YW 96, and Milk 26. He was born Feb. 7, 2016 at 70 pounds and was 757 pounds on his 205 wt.

Don Nash of Prairie City, SD got his pick for $8,500 in Lot 4, 21AR Capitalist 6221. He’s a Connealy Capitalist 028 son that was born Feb. 24, 2016 at 74 pounds and was 802 pounds on his 205 wt. His EPDs are BW -1.4, WW 63, YW 101, and Milk 28.

Loren Filkowski of Fairfield, North Dakota took home a pair of almost identical Connealy Capitalist 028 sons for $8,250 each. Lot 12, 21AR Capitalist 6094 recorded EPDs of BW -0.8, WW 67, YW 105, and Milk 25. He was born Feb. 18, 2016 at 70 pounds and was 760 pounds on his 205 wt. Lot 42 was born March 1, 2016 at 70 pounds and was 759 pounds on his 205 wt. His EPDs are BW -1.8, WW 60, YW 95, and Milk 26.