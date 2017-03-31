McConnell Angus Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 3, 2017

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Dix, NE

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk

Averages:

178 Bulls – $5,272

19 Open Heifers – $1,384

54 Bred Female Lots – $1,991

McConnell Angus held a very successful sale at the ranch north of Dix, NE. There was a great crowd of buyers on hand for the day to sort thru and purchase this powerful set of bulls. The fall born 18 month old bulls and spring yearlings were highly sought after and sold very well. McConnell Angus bulls are raised and managed on grass forage to insure sound feet and structure, promoting longevity in the breeding pasture. The majority of the bulls in the sale are "high country" bulls, that were pastured in the high country near Laramie, WY at an elevation of 7350 feet. These bulls were all PAP tested and were in very good demand.

Top Bulls:

Lot 108, McConnell Avalanche 69, a Jan. 2016 son of McConnell Altitude 3114 and out of a SAV Pioneer daughter had a 996 lb 205 day weight and epds of BW 0.3 WW 61 Milk 30 YW 108 sold for $31,000 to Marcy Livestock and Avalanche Group, Colorado.

Lot 1, McConnell Renown 503, an Aug. 2015 son of SAV Renown sold for $29,000 Dalles Ranch, WY. This bull had a 205 day wt. of 823 lb. and epds of BW -0.1 WW 60 Milk 28 YW 103.

Lot 4, McConnell Full Power Play 531, an Aug. 2015 son of PA Full Power 1208 with epds of BW 0.3 WW 62 Milk 36 YW 106 went for $28,000 to Patrick Berry, NM

Lot 5, McConnell Envision 5900, an Aug. 2015 son of Connealy In Focus 4925 with 205 day wt. of 905 lb. and epds of BW 1.2 WW 73 Milk 28 YW 120 sold to Mike McGill, WY for $17,000.

MR Angus, WY got lot 109, McConnell Altitude 611, a Jan. 2016 son of McConnell Altitude 3114 at $14500. This bull had a 205 day wt. of 902 and epds of BW -1.0 WW 57 YW 101 Milk 32.

In the female division the top seller was lot 270 and 270A, MA Pride 4472, an Aug. 2014 daughter of PA Full Power 1208 with epds of BW 1.5 WW 49 YW 90 Milk 30. She was AI Bred to SAV Regard 4863 in Oct. for a fall 2017 calf. The cow sold with her Aug. 2016 calf at side sired by McConnell Altitude 3114 for $3800 to Terry Eischeid, TX

Two females sold at $3,000 each. MA Pridella Bismarck 0153 is a Sept. 2010 daughter of SAV Bismarck bred to SAV Regard and went to Jim Weber, NE. Lot 263, MA Blackcap Mary 3230, a Feb. 2013 daughter of MA Aberdeen 9474 bred to SAVE Ten Speed 3022 sold to James and Deane LaRue, CO