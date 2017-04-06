Crump Red Angus 5th Annual Forever Red Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Location: Buffalo Livestock Auction, Buffalo, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

TSLN Rep: Dixon Scott

Averages:

84 yearling bulls – $8,577

16 registered heifers – $2656

1 Donor cow $6500

It was another fine day at Buffalo, Wyoming for the Fifth annual Crump Red Angus Forever Red Bull Sale. It was another record-breaking sale with bulls and females available within reach of any type of customer. What makes this sale so special? First of all the Crump family is an outstanding group of people and herdsmen – you can count on hospitality on this outfit. Secondly, they have a cowherd that is second to none. They run in large pastures throughout the rough Powder River breaks, so you can guarantee these bulls are in good rig for breeding cows. Scott Weishaar kept all of us straight and handled the bids in rapid fire. Here is the cream off the top:

• High seller: Lot 8, Crump Rollin Deep 6187, topped the sale at $20,000 Purchased by Barensten/Bullinger Red Angus of Power Lake ,ND This Bieber Rollin X7876 son posted EPDs of BW -0.9, WW 80, YW 133, and Milk 18. His actual birth weight on Feb 6, 2016, was 88 pounds and he recorded an actual weaning weight of 732 pounds.

• Second high seller: Lot 1, Crump Assault 6655, purchased by Barensten/Bullinger Red Angus of Power Lake, ND For $17,000. He's a 5L Defender 560-30Z son with good numbers of BW -3, WW 67, YW 100, and Milk 22. He was 74 pounds at birth on Jan. 07, 2016, and a whopping 766 pounds at weaning.

• Third high seller: Sam Twedt of Tolna, North Dakota, bought Lot 2, Crump Pacesetter 6601, for $16,500. He's a Crump Pace Setter 491 son born Jan. 5, 2016, at 62 pounds and weaned off at 680 pounds. He recorded EPDs of BW 1.5, WW 61, YW 96, and Milk 29.

• Fourth high seller: Selling for $15,000 was Lot 11, Crump Saga 665, to Dennis Miller of Rozet Wyoming. This LSF Saga 1040Y son posted EPDs of BW -1.9, WW 69, YW 113, and Milk 25. He was born Jan. 03, 2016 weighing 69 pounds and was 701 pounds at weaning.

• Fifth high seller: Martin Hanley of Crawford NE purchased Lot 19, Crump Saga 6653, for $14,500. He is a LSF Saga 1040Y son born Jan. 08, 2016 at 50 pounds and was 693 pounds at weaning. He recorded EPDs of BW -4.6, WW 54, YW 87, and Milk 27.

• Sixth high seller: Dennis Miller of Rozet, Wyoming wasn't done yet buying Lot 60, Crump Avalanche 613for $14,000. This WPRA Avalanche 810 son posted EPDs of BW -2.3, WW 47, YW 70, and Milk 29. He was born Feb . 02, 2016, weighing 78 pounds and weaned off at 742 pounds.

Top Selling Registered Heifers were:

Lot 96 for 3500 to Tianna Dwyer Of Sydney Montana

Lot 98 was purchased also by Tianna Dwyer from Sydney Mt for 3100

Lot 97 was purchased by Dudley And Marilyn Mackay of Gillete Wy for 3000

David Gurr of Vernal Uath Purchased the donor cow for a cool $6500.