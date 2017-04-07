Miller Angus of Draper, SD, Annual Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Apr. 3, 2017

Location: Presho Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Averages: 43 yrlg Angus Bulls ave. $4565

Miller Angus, owned by Curt and Janet Miller their son and daughter in law, Casey and Monica, and family, hosted a nice crowd for their 35th annual bull sale at Presho Livestock. This year the Millers were able to present the progeny from three new herd sires. Sire groups at this year's sale were from KR Little Joe, James Final Answer 439, BT Heavy Duty 1284, Woodhill Mel W12-B223, and KR JJD Identity 3411.

These bulls were long-sided and showed the thickness and muscle that is in demand in the Angus breed. Half of the bulls were calving ease, and should work on heifers. These bulls were not pushed. They developed naturally with no creep, no silage, and no additional feed. They were sound and ready to go to work.

The catalog was complete, with comprehensive data on each of the bulls. Gains and productivity factors were right there for comparison. This was an even set of bulls, with good bulls selling all the way through the sale.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 614, selling to Gerald and Wanda Mathews of Draper, South Dakota, for $ 9000. This heifer bull had a 65 pound birth weight, and weaned at 716 pounds. He was a son of James Final Answer 439, and out of a daughter of Schurrtop Ma Broker 6786. His EPDs were CED 13, BW -2.1, WW 69, YW 116, and MILK 26. His dollar scores were $W 67.15, and $F 80.41. He had a 6.15 IMF.

There were three bulls at $ 8500. Lot 61 sold to Robby Calkins of Ft. Pierre, South Dakota. This long-bodied bull was sired by KR Little Joe, and out of a daughter of Schurrgene Pioneer 2699. With a 75 pound birth weight, he had a 724 pound weaning weight, and a yearling weight of 1228 pounds. His EPDs were CED 6, BW 0.6, WW 63, YW 111, and MILK 26. He had a 41.06 cm. scrotal measurement.

Rankin & Sons, Draper, South Dakota, made their top selection with their purchase of Lot 615 at $ 8500. Here is a bull with all the right numbers, plus high eye appeal. This son of James Final Answer 439, was out of a daughter of Koupals B&B Identity, and weighed 70 pounds at birth. He weaned at 742 pounds, reached 1294 pounds as a yearling, and posted an IMF of 4.61. His EPDs were CED 10, BW -1.8, WW 70, YW 119, MILK 31, $W 71.16, $F 85.45, and $B 135.89.

Another popular bull at $ 8500 was Lot 617. The winning bidder for this son of James Final Answer 439 was Gerald and Wanda Mathews. He was out of a daughter of Koupals B&B Identity. Born at 75 pounds, he weaned at 711 pounds and reached 1263 pounds as a yearling. He gained 4 pounds per day, and posted EPDs of CED 8, BW -0.2, WW 68, YW 115, MILK 29, $W 66.05, $F 79.23, and $B 135.23.

Rankin & Sons, Draper, South Dakota, were the successful bidders on Lot 69 at $ 8000. Another bull with impressive numbers, this son of James Final Answer 439, was out of a daughter of Koupals B&B Identity. He entered the world at 65 pounds, and kept growing. He weaned at 750 pounds, and reached 1308 pounds as a yearling. He had a 14 square inch rib eye, and EPDs of CED 12, BW -2.3, WW 68, YW 118, MILK 30, $W 68.59, $F 85.02, and $ B 132.75. This truly should be a calving ease bull.

At $8000, Robby Calkins won the bid for Lot 623, a son of BT Heavy Duty 1284. His mother was a daughter of Schurrtop Ma Reload J368. This powerful bull was 95 pounds at birth, and gained 4.5 pounds per day. His EPDs included CED 4, BW 1.9, WW 52, YW 104, and MILK 31.