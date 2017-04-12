Kukuchka’s Bar 69 Angus Ranch 29th Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: April 6, 2017

Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Reported by: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Averages:

62 reg. yrlg Angus Bulls – $4,738

50 commercial open Angus Heifers – $1,225

A big crowd gathered at the Belle Fourche Auction Barn for Kukuchka's Bar 69 Angus Ranch production sale. This ranch, six miles east of Belle Fourche, is owned by Craig and Deb Kukuchka and their family.

This herd has been impacted over the years by the influence of the Sitz breeding program. Because of this, they have built one of the strongest cow herds in the upper Midwest.

This year's offering presented a big, stout set of bulls, as well as one of the nicest sets of yearling heifers that I've seen this year. Ninety percent of the bulls are AI sired, and this top offering is sorted from 140 bulls in the herd. Half of the bulls are suitable for heifers.

Many long time repeat buyers were on hand to bid on this fast-paced sale. Every bull found a new home.

Top selling bull of the day was Lot 6101, selling for $17,000 to the good herds of Regency Acres from Lambert, Montana, and Bar JV Angus from Fairview, Montana. This was a very unique bull, in that he was very stout, with power throughout. He was neat-headed, with extra width and depth, plus a big rear end. This bull had a good disposition, and was a son of SooLine Motive 9106, and out of a daughter of Sitz Upward 307R. Born at 80 pounds, he weaned at 709 pounds to ratio 106. He posted a yearling weight of 1375 pounds to ratio 109. With a 39 cm. scrotal measurement, his EPDs were CED 6, BW 1.6, WW 53, WWM 28, and YW 98.

Sam Risse, Martin, South Dakota, bought Lot 6103 at $9,000, and Lot 6123. Lot 6103, a son of Connealy Thunder, was out of a daughter of Sitz Dash 10277. This recommended heifer bull entered the world at 75 pounds, and had EPDs of CED 11, BW -1.5, WW 50, WWM 26, YW 84, and $W 52.15. He weaned at 725 pounds, and had a 41 cm. scrotal measurement.

Lot 6123 was the bull with all the right numbers. He was another son of Connealy Thunder, and he was out of a Pathfinder cow, a daughter of SAV Final Answer 0035. This recommended heifer bull had EPDs of CED 12, BW -2.1, WW 49, WWM 27, YW 87, and $W 50.98. Born at 80 pounds, he weaned at 709 pounds to ratio 106. He grew to a March 31st weight of 1315 pounds to ratio 108. He had a 39 cm. scrotal measurement.

Mike and Tammy Bayles, Broadus, Montana, took home Lot 6124 at $8,000. This popular bull was sired by Sitz Investment 660Z, and was out of a daughter of Connealy Thunder. With a 78 pound birth weight, he weaned at 689 pounds. His EPDs were CED 10, BW -2.0, WW 54, WWM 31, YW 103, and $W 54.72.

EB Ranch from Broadus, Montana, was able to buy Lot 6120 at $6,500. This good bull was a son of WK Bobcat and out of a daughter of Bar 69 Valubull 8401. He hit the ground at 78 pounds, and then grew to a weaning weight of 685 pounds. This heifer bull had EPDs of CED 14, BW -1.2, WW 45, WWM 26, YW 83, and $W 44.39.

Another bull at $6,500 was Lot 6178. Mike and Tammy Bayles were his new owners. This Connealy Thunder son was out of a daughter of Sitz New Design 458N. This heifer bull was 80 pounds at birth, and weaned at 693 pounds. His EPDs were CED 8, BW -0.2, WW 45, and YW 82.

This was a very good day for the Kukuchka family, as they presented their strongest offering to date.