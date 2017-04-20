Carmichael Herefords 48th Annual Proven Genetics Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Feb. 18, 2017

Location: Sale held at the ranch, north of Faith, South Dakota

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk

Averages:

45 Two Year old Hereford Bulls – $4,467

20 Yearling Hereford bulls – $3,975

1 Ranch gelding – $5,000

Keith Carmichael and family presented another great set of range ready yearling and two year old Herefords bulls for their 48th Annual Production Sale. The sale was held at the ranch north of Faith, South Dakota.

The sale ring was a fairly large pen in the middle of the barn, which really allowed perspective buyers to see the bulls travel and show their quiet dispositions and soundness. These bulls are not overfed and are in great sale condition. This is a real sound, thick, meaty set of bulls that should really excel in most any breeding pasture, adding pounds to your calf crop and replacement females to your cow herd.

Topping the sale was lot 13, KC Mr Freckles 16059, a Mar. 30, 2016 son of KC Mr Ribstone 10071 that had a 757 pounds weaning wt., epds of BW 2.8 WW 54 YW 84 Milk 23 M&G 50 that sold to Hermann Ranch, Lemmon, South Dakota for $10,000.

Selling at $8,000 was lot 73, KC L1 Domino 15130, an Apr. 2015 son of CL1 Domino 292Z that had a weaning ratio of 111 epds of BW 3.0 WW 49 YW 74 Milk 26 M&G 51. Mike Maher, Isabel, South Dakota was the buyer.

Lot 70, KC L1 Domino 15106, an Apr. 2015 son of B&D Advance 9162 with a 117 weaning ratio, 114 yearling ratio and epds of BW 5.7 WW 61 YW 104 Milk 27 M&G 57 sold to Brockel Ranch, Shadehill, South Dakota for $7500.

4 bulls sold at $7,000 each.

lot 26, KC L1 Domino 15017, a Mar. 2015 son of HH Advance 2008Z went to Doug Beer, Isabel, South Dakota

Lot 37, KC L1 Domino 15065, a Mar. 2015 son of HH Advance 2008Z sold to Tom Davis, Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

Lot 56, KC L1 Domino 15046, another Mar. 2015 HH Advance 2008Z son sold to Dane Dobesh, Belle Fourche, South Dakota

Lot 60, KB L1 Domino 15043, a mar. 2015 son of K&B Thunderstruck 113Y went to Orwick Ranch, Newell, South Dakota.

The hospitality offered by the Carmichael family is top of the line, from the thick, juicy rib eye steak for lunch, to the after sale comrade, this is a great sale to attend.