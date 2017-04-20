Rohrichs’ Cutting Edge Ranch Spring Production Sale | TSLN.com

Date: April 10, 2017 Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Kyle Gilchrist

TSLN Rep: Rowdy Benson

Averages:

73 yearling heifers – $1,887

22 bulls averaged: $2,270

There was something at the sale for everybody at the Rohrichs' Cutting Edge Ranch Spring Production Sale at Kist Livestock in Mandan, ND. This is sale #2 of the 2017 season for the Rohrich family. It'd be hard to find someone more excited about raising bulls than this family. There was a large offering of registered females that would knock your socks off. There were quite a few options of low birth weight and moderate framed genetics in these red packages. The bulls offered were the young end of bull calves that weren't offered at the January sale. The cattle were grown out to grow slow and developed right to last a long time. Reported is the top end:

Lot 1, 45D, sold for $3,750 to Raymond Engelter of New Salem, ND. He's a son of Brown JYJ Redemption Y1334 that was born 3/1/16 at 84 pounds and was 774 pounds on his 205. His EPDs include BW -1.2, WW 68, YW 111, and Milk 16.

Robert Rath of Tuttle, ND bought Lot 13, CER Waves 42C, for $3,500. Brylor Wraz Makn Waves 39X is his sire. His EPDs include BW -2.4, WW 48, YW 71, and Milk 15. He was born 2/14/16 at 70 pounds and was 635 pounds on his 205.

$3,250 was the high bid on Lot 14, CER Icy 78C, for the Thunder Ranch of Kintyre, ND. He's sired by ORT Ice Cold 6013 and he posted EPDs of BW -0.1, WW 69, YW 99, and Milk 22. He was born 4/2/15 at 84 pounds and was 739 pounds on his 205.

The high female was Lot 91, CER Ms. Detra 643D, at $4,500 heading to Cavalier, ND with Chase Furstenau. She is a daughter of Red Lazy MC CC Detour 2W that posted EPDs of BW -2.0, WW 53, YW 81, and Milk 22. She was born 3/2/16 at 67 pounds and was 667 pounds on her 205.

$3,750 bought Lot 100, CER Ms. Kathy 6115D, for Ray Paslawski of Wildwood, MO. This Andras New Direction R240 daughter scored EPDs of BW -2.2, WW 56, YW 88, and Milk 30. She was born 4/9/16 at 72 pounds and was 670 pounds on her 205.