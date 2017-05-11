Schott Limousin Ranch 34th Annual “Final Roundup” Bull Sale | TSLN.com

Date: Mar. 21, 2017

Location: Mobridge Livestock, Mobridge, SD

Auctioneer: CK Sonny Booth

TSLN Rep.: Scott Dirk

Averages:

51 Yearling Limousin Bulls – $3,209

15 Yearling Heifers – $2,175

Jim and Pricilla Schott along with their family held the 34th Annual Final Roundup Schott Limousin bull sale in Mobridge SD on Mar. 21. This was a bittersweet sale for the Schott family, as it marks the end of an era – a 34-year run of bull sales. With the dispersal of the cowherd last fall, this sale was the final opportunity to purchase Schott Limousin genetics at public auction.

The top selling bull was lot 52, CHTT Double Feature 5641D, an Apr. 2016 black, polled purebred son of SYES All Powerful 924A that had a 205 day wt. of 802 pounds, epds of CED 9 BW 2.3 WW 76 YW 102 Milk 27 sold to Shawn Hinsz, McLaughlin, South Dakota, for $8,750.

Justin Johnson, Big Arm, Montana, purchased lot 11 CHTT Deal Breaker 3608D, a black, polled purebred son of CHTT All Terrain 6361A with epds of CED 6 BW 4.4 WW 65 YW 89 Milk 8 for $6,300.

Lot 8, CHTT Deans List 9607D, a black polled purebred, Mar. 2016 son of Wulfs Apostle T343A with epds of CED 5 BW 2.3 WW 68 YW 83 Milk 33 sold to Shawn Hinsz for $5,900.

Selling at $5,800 was lot 5, CHTT Decoy 6624D, a Mar. 2016, black, polled purebred son of CHTT All Terrain 6361A with epds of CE 8 BW -1.7 WW 58 YW 78 Milk 36. Justin Johnson was the buyer.

Lot 1, CHTT Deck Hand 8548D, a black, polled, purebred sired by RUNL Amazon 382A, born in April 2016 with epds of CE 9 BW 1.5 WW 79 YW 90 Milk 24 sold to Brandon Hagen, Lake City, S.D., for $5,600.

Lot 3, CHTT Double Value 6665D, an Apr. 2016, black, polled purebred son of RUNL Atlantis 323A sold to Reggie Kennedy, Faith, SD for $5,500. This bull had epds of CE 10 BW -1.0 WW 58 YW 85 Milk 23.

The Schott family wishes everyone great success with their genetics and offers a very sincere "Thank You" to all of their customers, past and present.